WWE Live Event Results: Beaumont, TX (06/11/17)

An action packed house show as always!

Roman Reigns took on Bray Wyatt in the main event

The Superstars of Monday Night RAW performed live in front of the WWE Universe in Beaumont, Texas. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt headlined the event in singles competition. The RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro defended their titles in a Triple-Threat Match against the teams of Enzo & Cass, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The rest of the card featured a singles match between Neville and Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship, a six-women tag team match, and much more. So without any further ado, here are the results from WWE's live event in Beaumont, Texas.

#1 Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax in a Six-Women Tag Team Match

The women of Monday Night RAW faced each other in a six-women Tag Team Match. Emma, who returned this past week from a shoulder injury, participated in this match siding with the heels. Sasha Banks received a thunderous pop, while Mickie James and Dana Brooke received an average one from the crowd.

The Goddess of RAW Alexa Bliss received a nice pop even though she's a heel. The audience booed Emma and Nia Jax. All six women gave their best to put on a great show for the WWE Universe in Texas.

The heels tried to get the better of the babyfaces, but in the end, the faces prevailed.

Result: Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax

#2 Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship

The King of the Cruiserweights took on The Greatest Man that Ever Lived in a singles match for the Cruiserweight Championship. The two put on, as usual, a great high-flying contest for the Texas crowd.

Neville at #WWEBeaumont last night in a title match against Aries! Thanks for the pics @Colt_Cassidy_TX !! pic.twitter.com/qbk7KvzEfe — NevilleUpdates.Com (@ANevilleCom) June 12, 2017

Result: Neville def. Austin Aries to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

#3 Heath Slater, Rhyno & Kalisto vs. Titus O'Neal, Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Heath Slater & Rhyno teamed with the masked Luchador Kalisto, to take on Titus O'Neal, Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel. The six men put on a fun filler match.

#WWEBeaumont is ready to take flight with @kalistowwe. #KingofFlight #Lucha A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Result: Heath Slater, Rhyno & Kalisto def. Titus O'Neal, Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel

#4 Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe & The Intercontinental Champion The Miz

The Kingslayer teamed up with former SHIELD brother Dean Ambrose against the forces of Samoa Joe and The Miz. Joe, who recently became the #1 contender for the Universal Title entered the match with a lot of confidence. He almost decimated Rollins before The Kingslayer started making his comeback. The newly crowned Intercontinental Champion stuck to his slimy roots and played it safe throughout the match, letting Joe do most of the dirty work. Rollins and Ambrose got the heat on them for a while before the fans in Beaumont cheered them on, thus giving them a much-needed boost. This sudden rise in momentum caused them to defeat Joe and Miz without a lot of effort.

Could we be looking at the next #UniversalChampion? @samoajoe_wwe #WWEBeaumont A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Result: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose def. Samoa Joe & The Miz (w/ Maryse)

#5 Apollo Crews vs. Elias Samson

The inaugural member of the Titus Brand took on the Drifter Elias Samson. After making his entrance, Samson serenaded the WWE Universe in Beaumont. Fortunately, Apollo Crews came to their rescue and swiftly took down the drifter with his power moves.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Elias Sampson

#6 Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Hardy Boyz in a Fatal-4-Way Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship



The RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro stepped into Ford Park Convention Center to "Raise the Bar" as always by defending their tag titles. They faced the teams of The Hardyz, Enzo & Big Cass, and Gallows & Anderson. The Hardy Boyz received one of the biggest pops of the night. The crowd enjoyed Enzo's usual shpiel. Gallows & Anderson were bombarded with a chorus of boos, while Sheamus & Cesaro were given a warm welcome via a nice pop.

#WWEBeaumont.. The Hardys are headed your way. pic.twitter.com/HDbv2L2ObG — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRXND) June 11, 2017

Result: Sheamus & Cesaro def. Enzo & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, and The Hardy Boyz to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships

#7 Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

The final match of the night was between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. The two put on a solid house show main event match. The Eater of Worlds assisted by his fireflies tried to take out The Big Dog but in the end, Reigns prevailed against the New Face of Fear.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt

