WWE Live Event Results: Carbondale, Illinois (07/23/18)

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 17.56K // 24 Jul 2018, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A night full of big moments.

The SmackDown entourage stooped over in Carbondale, Illinois for a routine live show which had all the top stars in attendance. The women were unsurprisingly absent as they were required to be present on Raw for the historic announcement regarding the first all women's PPV, WWE Evolution.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

The Carbondale card featured seven matches in total with AJ Styles headlining the show in a title match against the man he is most-likely set to face at SummerSlam. A popular tag team showed signs of a forthcoming split while Daniel Bryan and Miz finally faced each other in a match long time coming.

So without further adieu, let’s jump right into the results:

#1 The Bar vs. The New Day

Two experienced tag teams kicking off a house show was a smart decision to make as the two sets of former Tag Team Champions put on a solid match begin the proceedings.

All the superstars were quite over with the fans in a match that saw New Day come out triumphant against Sheamus and Cesaro.

The New Day def. The Bar

@UpUpDwnDwn @XavierWoodsPhD Thanks for the fun in #WWECarbondale tonight. We enjoyed the show, and watching fell gamers is always awesome! pic.twitter.com/a292unPo01 — Brother A (@BrotherAdams618) July 24, 2018

1 / 4 NEXT