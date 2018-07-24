Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Live Event Results: Carbondale, Illinois (07/23/18)

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
17.56K   //    24 Jul 2018, 13:00 IST

A night full of big moments.
A night full of big moments.

The SmackDown entourage stooped over in Carbondale, Illinois for a routine live show which had all the top stars in attendance. The women were unsurprisingly absent as they were required to be present on Raw for the historic announcement regarding the first all women's PPV, WWE Evolution.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

The Carbondale card featured seven matches in total with AJ Styles headlining the show in a title match against the man he is most-likely set to face at SummerSlam. A popular tag team showed signs of a forthcoming split while Daniel Bryan and Miz finally faced each other in a match long time coming.

So without further adieu, let’s jump right into the results:

#1 The Bar vs. The New Day

Two experienced tag teams kicking off a house show was a smart decision to make as the two sets of former Tag Team Champions put on a solid match begin the proceedings.

All the superstars were quite over with the fans in a match that saw New Day come out triumphant against Sheamus and Cesaro.

The New Day def. The Bar

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Live Event Daniel Bryan The Miz WWE Results
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
WWE Live Event Results: Huntsville, Alabama (June 9th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Rapid City, South Dakota (06/29)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Boise, Idaho (06/22)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Anaheim, California (06/24)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Waco, Texas (June 2nd, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results Pretoria (April 20, 2018): 2 title...
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results Chattanooga, Tennessee (April 23,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns suffers head injury at Live Event
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results Cape Town (18/4/18): 3 Title...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE confirms huge title match for an upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us