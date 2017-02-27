WWE Live Event Results: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2/26/2017)

Live event results from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Eater of Worlds defended his WWE Championship in a Fatal Four Way match.

The crew from the blue brand of Smackdown Live was live in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as they keep on moving down the Road to WrestleMania.

#1 WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships: American Alpha (C) vs. The Usos vs. The Fashion Police (Tyler Breeze and Fandango)

The show kicked off with a tremendous match. American Alpha started the match by suplexing everything in sight and clearing out the ring. Ultimately, The Usos and The Fashion Police did their best to isolate Chad Gable.

They did a good job of keeping Gable from tagging out, but when it came to making a pin, the two teams started fighting each other.

The dispute between the challenging teams allowed Gable to tag out, and Jason Jordan cleaned house. American Alpha retained their championships after they hit Grand Amplitude for the victory.

Winners and STILL Smackdown! Live Tag Team Champions: American Alpha

#2 Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Ascension

Slater and Rhyno were one of the most over acts on the entire show. They took the fight to the Ascension early, but Konnor and Viktor were able to take control and single out Heath Slater.

The Ascension worked Slater over for what seemed like forever, but Slater finally got the hot tag to Rhyno, who annihilated The Ascension on his own. Rhyno hit the Gore on Viktor and picked up the win for his team.

Winners: Rhyno & Heath Slater

#3 Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins

This is a match that has been happening very often on Smackdown! Live brand house shows. Reports have the match as being better than what was expected, as the two have built up some good chemistry from working together so often. Kalisto was able to pick up the victory after he hit Hawkins with the Salida del Sol.

After the match was over, Dolph Ziggler attacked Kalisto from behind. This caused Apollo Crews to come out and make the save, which was convenient, as Crews faced Ziggler next.

Winner: Kalisto

#4 Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

Once again, this was an exciting match, as these two have been working together a lot recently, as well. An interesting note was that the crowd was split in their reaction for Ziggler and some fans in attendance thought that the rest of the fans may have been confused. Crews beat Ziggler with his spin-out sit-out powerbomb move.

Winner: Apollo Crews