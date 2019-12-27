WWE Live Event Results - Cincinnati, Ohio (December 26, 2019): Shorty G puts on stellar performance; The Fiend closes off the show

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was in the main event

WWE hosted a live event show in Cincinnati, Ohio on Boxing Day and saw Superstars of SmackDown competing in eight matches. The New Day defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat match, Roman Reigns brawled with King Corbin in a Street Fight match and 'The Fiend' defended the WWE Universal Championship against The Miz and Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat main event match.

Now, we will take a look at the results of all the eight matches from the live show:

#1 The New Day (c) vs. Scott Dawson & Curtis Axel vs. Lucha House Party [WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match]

New Day's Kofi Kingston & Big E defended their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against the impromptu team of Scott Dawson & Curtis Axel and Lucha House Party. It was confirmed by Dawson that Dash Wilder who was at ringside, had suffered an injury and so Curtis Axel replaced him in the match.

The match went on for about half an hour and in the end, The New Day won courtesy of the Midnight Hour.

Result: The New Day defeated Scott Dawson & Curtis Axel and The Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

#2 Elias vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias took on Dolph Ziggler in the next match. Elias came out to the ring singing a new song where he dissed Ziggler and then both of them traded back-and-forth insults.

Elias won via pinfall after hitting Ziggler with the Drift Away and afterward gave a shout-out to the live Cincinnati crowd and got a huge pop. The Showoff Superkicked a Santa Claus doll that was on the ramp while he was making his way to the back.

Result: Elias defeated Dolph Ziggler

Advertisement

#3 Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Fire & Desire vs. Carmella & Dana Brooke

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross teamed up for the first time since Bliss returned to television. They faced the team of Carmella & Dana Brooke and Fire & Desire (Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose) in a triple threat tag team match and managed to pick up the win by pinning Mandy Rose.

Result: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Fire & Desire, and Carmella & Dana Brooke

1 / 2 NEXT