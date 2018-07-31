WWE Live Event Results: Daytona Beach, Florida (07/23/2018)

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.63K // 31 Jul 2018, 23:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was raining boos!

The men and women in red stopped over at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida for a live event. Surprisingly, the Raw Tag Team and the Intercontinental titles were not defended on the show that was headlined by a massive six-man tag team match.

The card featured one singles match, a triple threat title bout and the rest being tag team contests featuring notable talents of the roster. WWE even teased an epic Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns feud which could be in store after SummerSlam.

So let’s get right into the results and highlights from the show:

#1 Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and No Way Jose vs. The Ascension and Curt Hawkins

Thanks for a great match @WWENoWayJose @WWEApollo @DanaBrookeWWE @TitusONeilWWE. Showed up wearing a Jose shirt and left with a Titus Worldwide shirt. Go Gators! #WWEDaytona pic.twitter.com/A1SGr2yjfM — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) July 29, 2018

The show kicked off with an undercard match pitting the team of Titus Worldwide against jobber united aka The Ascension and Curt Hawkins.

The match was decent enough for an opener with Jose making it a fun-filled affair, at the end of which the babyfaces picked up the win with relative ease.

Crews, O’Neil and Jose def. Ascension and Hawkins

1 / 4 NEXT