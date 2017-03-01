WWE Live Event Results: Dubuque (27/02/2017)

Tamina impresses, triple threat WWE Championship match and more

Bray Wyatt defended the WWE Championship in a triple threat match

Dubuque, Iowa held the latest Smackdown-exclusive live event. The match card featured a total of eight matches, that included three championship defences. In the main event, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt faced former Champion John Cena and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match for the title.

The results from the live show have been provided below:

#1. Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. The Ascension (Konor and Viktor)

The fans greeted the former Smackdown Tag team Champions with loud pops. The Ascension were dominating the match until Rhyno got the ‘hot tag’ from Slater. He effortlesly Gored Viktor and pinned him for the win.

Result: Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension

#2. Tamina, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella (with James Ellsworth)

Nikki Bella and Lynch were welcomed with cheers from the crowd. Despite the short duration, the match was entertaining. It also featured a dominant performance from Tamina.

Result: Becky Lynch, Tamina and Nikki Bella defeated Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella

#3. American Alpha (Chad Gable and Jason Jordan)(c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) [Triple threat Smackdown Tag team Championship match]

This was decent tag team match, where the Alpha had the full support of the fans in attendance. The Grand Amplitude on Fandango helped the Champions to pick up the victory.

Result: American Alpha retained the Smackdown Tag team Championship over Breezango and The Usos

#4 Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins

This was another typical Curt Hawkins match. Kalisto started to dominate as soon as the bell rang and quickly delivered the Salida del Sol to pin Hawkins.

Result: Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins