WWE Live Event Results: Huge SummerSlam 2017 rematch, Drew McIntyre defeats 3-Time Intercontinental Champion in Street Fight

WWE had a live event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, with the SmackDown roster having some big matches. Fans in attendance got a big street fight in the main event.

This main event saw Drew McIntyre face a three-time Intercontinental Champion. The event wasn't heavy on title matches, but one of the crucial bouts saw SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey successfully defend her title against Natalya in a Money in the Bank preview.

Gunther, who won the Intercontinental Championship this past week on SmackDown, had a successful defense of his title as he defeated former champion Ricochet.

As for Drew McIntyre, it was the eighth anniversary of his WWE release. It took him three years to come back, and over five years on, he has accomplished a lot. He reflected on it as he main evented the show at Albuquerque, defeating Sami Zayn in a street fight.

Overall, there were seven matches, of which three involved title defenses. The Viking Raiders were back in action while Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal faced off in a SummerSlam 2017 rematch. The Usos also put the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line.

Complete WWE Live Event Results from Albuquerque, New Mexico

You can check out the full results below (via Fightful):

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Sheamus) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

With Money in the Bank coming up, fans did get a preview of how the premium live event is shaping up.

