WWE Live Event Results: Lexington, Kentucky (July 16, 2017)
John Cena headlined the WWE Live Event in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Superstars of Raw were in Lexington, Kentucky, for a Live Event that was headlined by a match between free agent John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Reigns and Samoa Joe — who will do battle for an opportunity to dethrone Brock Lesnar at Summerslam — were notably absent from the show. Reluctant tag team partners Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose squared off with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel from the Miztourage. So, without any further ado, let’s get to the results:
#1 Heath Slater & Rhyno & Apollo Crews vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Curt Hawkins
The heels controlled the majority of the opener, but the match descended into chaos towards the end, and Rhyno stole the victory for his team with a spinebuster on Curt Hawkins.
Heath Slater & Rhyno & Apollo Crews defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Curt Hawkins
#2 Goldust vs. R-Truth
The battle of the geriatrics was mercifully short and ended after R-Truth pinned Goldust with a schoolboy. The crowd had little to no interest in this match.
R-Truth defeated Goldust
#3 Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick
This was a good match that eventually got the attention of the crowd. Tozawa picked up the victory with the diving senton.
@TozawaAkira Great hanging out tonight in Lexington!! Congrats on your victory!! #WWE #TitusWorldwide @TitusONeilWWE pic.twitter.com/2FmGuRirnk— Dwight Sears (@DwightSears) July 17, 2017
Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick
#4 Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson
Samson played the guitar and took numerous digs at Lexington in an attempt to garner some cheap heat. Balor then came out to a good ovation, and both men proceeded to have a good match that was packed with several near falls. The Demon King eventually made a comeback and secured the victory with a Coup de Grâce.
@FinnBalor Majestic Entrance at #WWELexington— #FinnIsForeverMine (@FinnsStella) July 17, 2017
(VC to the owner) pic.twitter.com/odQc6KZVDb
Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson
#5 Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel worked on Seth Rollins for the majority of the match until Dean Ambrose received the hot tag. The Lunatic Fringe then tagged in his partner who hit the running knee on Axel for the win.
Deep thoughts. #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/B5RNDvbCVX— Ambrose. (@ManiacEccentric) July 17, 2017
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas
#6 Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James & Dana Brooke
This was a standard house show match where the babyfaces picked up a regulation victory. Mickie James pinned Bliss after hitting the Mick Kick.
I'm totally a #BlissFit @AlexaBliss_WWE Thanks for always kicking ass gorgeous #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/EtP4aRsqN6— #KySunshine2474 (@hornets2474) July 17, 2017
Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax
#7 Sheamus & Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz
This was a hard hitting match filled with signature spots, and it was arguably WWE’s best offering of the night. Unfortunately, the finish was anti-climactic and didn't go down too well with the audience.
The Hardy Boyz @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND match at #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/QDsfaEsdSN— §hahril Iman (@shahrilmuhamad9) July 17, 2017
Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The Hardy Boyz
#8 John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
Free agent Cena locked horns with old nemesis Bray Wyatt in the main event of the show. This was a standard Cena match, which the 16-time World Champion won after a Superman comeback and an Attitude Adjustment.
VIDEO: @JohnCena takes control of the match at #WWELexington until @WWEBrayWyatt flees the ring. #WWELive #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/it7zdaJRkp— JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) July 17, 2017
John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt
