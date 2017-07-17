WWE Live Event Results: Lexington, Kentucky (July 16, 2017)

John Cena headlined the WWE Live Event in Lexington, Kentucky.

He’s back

The Superstars of Raw were in Lexington, Kentucky, for a Live Event that was headlined by a match between free agent John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Reigns and Samoa Joe — who will do battle for an opportunity to dethrone Brock Lesnar at Summerslam — were notably absent from the show. Reluctant tag team partners Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose squared off with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel from the Miztourage. So, without any further ado, let’s get to the results:

#1 Heath Slater & Rhyno & Apollo Crews vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Curt Hawkins

The heels controlled the majority of the opener, but the match descended into chaos towards the end, and Rhyno stole the victory for his team with a spinebuster on Curt Hawkins.

Heath Slater & Rhyno & Apollo Crews defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Curt Hawkins

#2 Goldust vs. R-Truth

The battle of the geriatrics was mercifully short and ended after R-Truth pinned Goldust with a schoolboy. The crowd had little to no interest in this match.

R-Truth defeated Goldust

#3 Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick

This was a good match that eventually got the attention of the crowd. Tozawa picked up the victory with the diving senton.

Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick

#4 Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson

Samson played the guitar and took numerous digs at Lexington in an attempt to garner some cheap heat. Balor then came out to a good ovation, and both men proceeded to have a good match that was packed with several near falls. The Demon King eventually made a comeback and secured the victory with a Coup de Grâce.

Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

#5 Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel worked on Seth Rollins for the majority of the match until Dean Ambrose received the hot tag. The Lunatic Fringe then tagged in his partner who hit the running knee on Axel for the win.

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

#6 Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James & Dana Brooke

This was a standard house show match where the babyfaces picked up a regulation victory. Mickie James pinned Bliss after hitting the Mick Kick.

Mickie James & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

#7 Sheamus & Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz

This was a hard hitting match filled with signature spots, and it was arguably WWE’s best offering of the night. Unfortunately, the finish was anti-climactic and didn't go down too well with the audience.

Sheamus & Cesaro defeated The Hardy Boyz

#8 John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Free agent Cena locked horns with old nemesis Bray Wyatt in the main event of the show. This was a standard Cena match, which the 16-time World Champion won after a Superman comeback and an Attitude Adjustment.

John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

