WWE Live Event Results: London, Ontario (03/12/2017)

4 Championship defenses, huge Thriple Threat match, an improptu dance-off and much more from the latest WWE Live Event

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran 13 Mar 2017, 18:11 IST

Huge Triple Threat match stole the show at London, Ontario, Canada

The latest Live Event featuring the Raw roster took place at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario on 12th March and it was reportedly a good one as Live Events go.

The Live Event witnessed the defence of four championships on the Raw brand. The fans witnessed a great showing of their favourite stars and were reportedly very interested in the Triple Threat match that took place for the United States Championship.

#1 Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Big Show vs Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars

As with every multi-man match the match reportedly had quite some tagging in of all Superstars. As expected by the audience in attendance the proverbial faces took the victory over the Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Jinder Mahal.

The Black Mask worn by Sin Cara created quite a buzz among the fans. It can be an indication of Sin Cara’s heel turn in the upcoming weeks. Sin Cara also got some quality in-ring action to showcase his skills during the event.

Result: Goldust, R-Truth, Big Show and Sin Cara defeat The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Jinder Mahal

#2 Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox vs Dana Brooke and Nia Jax

Sasha Banks lit up the crowd as usual with her sassy entrance. Sasha got a huge pop compared to other competitors in the match. The face duo picked up the win after a good back and forth match. Dana once again became the scapegoat to be sacrificed for Sasha’s momentum, heading into WrestleMania.

Result: Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox defeat Dana Brooke and Nia Jax

#3 WWE Cruiserweight Championship Neville (C) vs Rich Swann

The storied rivalry between Neville and Rich Swann once again took centre stage in the Cruiserweight division as Neville defended his championship against Swann. The duo did some high energy moves to lure the crowd into the match.

Towards the end, Neville faked an injury and lured Swann into a trap. He then trapped the energetic high flyer into his submission move Rings of Saturn to pick up the victory over his rival. Neville mocked Swann after the match in a classic heel manner.

Result: Neville retains against Rich Swann

#4 WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match (Chris Jericho (C) vs Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe)

Chris Jericho reportedly had the biggest pop of the night during his entrance as he defended his U.S Championship against fellow Canadian Sami Zayn and The Destroyer Samoa Joe. The match was arguably the best match of the night with three talented veterans inside the ring.

Chris Jericho retained over Joe and Zayn after a hard fought victory. Jericho then went on to cut a cool promo to end the segment. The promo was also reportedly good and fans in attendance noted that Jericho put London on the list.

Result: Chris Jericho retains the United States Championship