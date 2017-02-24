WWE Live Event Results: Nuernberg (23/02/2017)

Y2J and the Prizefighter once again collided during the event.

Chris Jericho addressed the fans in attendance

WWE’s tour to Germany continued with the live show in Nuernberg. This RAW-exclusive event featured an appearance from the WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. In the main event, Kevin Owens defended his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred match.

There were a total of 8 matches, including three Championship defences and the results of it have been provided below:

#1 Big Cass and Enzo Amore vs. Rusev (with Lana) and Jinder Mahal

The crowd was hot for Enzo and Cass as they were chanting for the team since they made their way out. Courtesy of Enzo, Cass and Rusev, this was a fun match to kick-off the live event. In the end, the Bada Boom Shakalaka on Mahal helped the “certified-G” Enzo Amore to pick up the win for his team.

Result: Big Cass and Enzo Amore defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal

#2 Rich Swann vs. Neville (C) [WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

Both of the 205-pounders received decent reactions from the fans. The match was short and that was the only negative aspect of the entire bout. Despite the short length, the match was filled back-and-forth action with Neville getting the ultimate fall by forcing Swann to submit to the Rings of Saturn.

Result: Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over Rich Swann

#3 Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (C) vs Sheamus & Cesaro vs The New Day [Triple threat RAW Tag team Championship match]

Big E and Xavier Woods of the New Day were involved in the match while Kofi Kingston was at ringside. This was reportedly a very good match although the fans were unhappy over the finish, credits to the typical heel tactics of The Club. Anderson rolled-up Cesaro to get the pinfall.

Following a post-match beatdown on the Champions, New Day and Cesaro & Sheamus celebrated while Woods was playing the trombone.

Result: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Cesaro to retain the RAW Tag team Championship

#4 Sin Cara vs. Titus O’Neil

Another short yet enjoyable match. Sin Cara was greeted with several “Lucha!" chants during the contest. He pinned O’Neil following a Swanton bomb.

Result: Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil