WWE Live Event Results: Pikeville, Kentucky (May 26th, 2017)

Here are the complete results for the WWE Raw live event that took place in Pikeville, Kentucky this May 26th.

WWE held a Raw live event in Kentucky this May 26th.

The WWE’s red brand set up shop in Pikeville, Kentucky this May 26th and put on a live event that was headlined by a tag-team showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on the one hand and Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt on the other.

The Raw live event featured the Hardy Boyz defending their Raw tag team championships against Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo & Cass. Meanwhile, Apollo Crews faced Curt Hawkins, whereas Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Rhyno took on Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust. Former Bullet Club team-mates Finn Balor and Karl Anderson competed in as singles match.

Elsewhere on the card, WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville defended his strap against Austin Aries. Besides, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley faced off against WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. In the main-event of the evening, former Shield brethren Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins took on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

Below are the complete results for the May 26th Raw live event in Pikeville, Kentucky-

#1 The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo & Cass (WWE Raw tag-team championship match)

Matt and Jeff Hardy defended their Raw tag-team straps against their Extreme Rules foes Sheamus & Cesaro, besides also facing Enzo & Cass. In a back-and-forth matchup with the Kentucky fans supporting the Hardys, the champions successfully retained their belts.

Got to meet one of my all time favorites @real1 a little bit ago! #WWEPikeville pic.twitter.com/bWnKe0Q6Yl — Kevin J. Keathley (@kevkeathley) May 26, 2017

Result: The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo & Cass to retain the WWE Raw tag-team titles

#2 Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins

Apollo Crews took on Curt Hawkins in a singles match. The new ‘Titus Brand’ signee, Apollo Crews, walked away as the victor in his matchup against Hawkins.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

#3 Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Rhyno vs. Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust

Goldust recently attacked his now-former partner R-Truth, with the two former members of the Golden Truth finding themselves on opposite teams in this 6-man tag-team showdown.

In the end, the team of Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Rhyno prevailed over that of Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust.

Result: Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Rhyno defeated Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust

#4 Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson

Former Bullet Club team-mates Finn Balor and Karl Anderson went toe-to-toe with one another. The inaugural WWE Universal champion got the better of Anderson, walking away with the win.

Result: Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

#5 Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship match)

The King of the Cruiserweights Neville defended his WWE Cruiserweight title against Austin Aries. In a showdown of the two Cruiserweight performers, Neville succeeded in retaining his belt, picking up the win over Double-A.

Result: Neville defeated Austin Aries to retain the WWE Cruiserweight title

#6 Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

Micke James, Sasha Banks and Bayley took on the team of WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox in the featured matchup of the Raw Kentucky live event.

The team of James, Banks and Bayley prevailed over Bliss, Jax and Fox in the 6-woman tag team matchup.

Big thanks to @SashaBanksWWE for making my nieces night. She could not be any happier tonight. #WWEPikeville pic.twitter.com/2Tc0Ul2X3y — 'GRaw (@usernumberuno) May 27, 2017

Result: Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

#7 Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

In the headlining bout of the evening, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins took on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

The Big Dog and the Architect put forth a winning performance in the main-event of the Kentucky show, beating Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

Result: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe