WWE Live Event Results: Singapore (June 28, 2017)

Two members of The Shield reunite at the Live event in Singapore, while a WWE Superstar makes a surprise return.

by nishant.jayaram News 28 Jun 2017, 20:52 IST

Rollins and Ambrose in the Singapore Live event

The WWE bandwagon travelled to the other part of the world to wow the crowds in Singapore. Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at the Live event, his first since the May 2nd, 2017 episode of SmackDown Live.

The Raw Tag Team titles were on the line when Sheamus and Cesaro fought the duo of Rhyno and Heath Slater, while there was a six-man tag match in the women’s division featuring Bayley, Sasha Banks & Asuka against Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax.

The finale of the Singapore event was Roman Reigns taking on Bray Wyatt.

#1 Chris Jericho vs. Hideo Itami

Chris Jericho returned to WWE at Singapore when he took on NXT star Hideo Itami. Jericho got a huge pop from the crowd when he made it to the ring, but he couldn’t go away with the victory as Itami hit the GTS and won the match.

Result: Hideo Itami defeated Chris Jericho

#2 Titus O'Neil vs. Bo Dallas

This was a match of little significance as was evidenced by the excitement of the crowd.

Result: Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas

#3 Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater for the Raw Tag Team Championship

One lucky fan got to walk down the ramp with @HeathSlaterOMRB & @Rhyno313 at #WWESingapore! LIVE NOW at @SGSportsHub! pic.twitter.com/UwHB1xlwzY — WWE Southeast Asia (@WWESEAsia) June 28, 2017

Rhyno & Heath Slater took on the Raw Tag Team champions in Singapore, but couldn’t come away with the victory as Sheamus hit a Brogue kick and defeated his opponents via pinfall.

Result: Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship

#4 Enzo & Cass

In a repeat of what happened in this past week’s episode of Raw where Cass apologised for hurting their relationship, but then kicked his former partner and left him on the floor. This storyline is set to continue for quite some time, by the looks of it.