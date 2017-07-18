WWE Live Event Results: Tallahassee, Florida (7/16/2017)

The SmackDown crew put together a brilliant live event at Tallahassee, Florida this weekend.

A brand new challenger appears for the WWE World Championship

The SmackDown roster had another great night at yesterday's live event in Tallahassee, Florida as we head into next Sunday's PPV Battleground. The main event saw Jinder Maha defend his World Championship against the current United States Champion, AJ Styles. Baron Corbin took on Sami Zayn in a huge singles match and The Usos fought two other tag-teams with their SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line.

John Cena and Randy Orton were absent at the show as Cena was attending the RAW house show in Lexington, Kentucky and Orton was busy shooting for his film in Thailand.

Still time to get to #WWETallahassee to see the BEST part of any @WWE live show...#DramaKing pic.twitter.com/EyWloMm79X — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) July 16, 2017

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

The opening match of the night s saw The Artist, Shinsuke Nakamura, square off with Dolph Ziggler. The two matched each other's moves until Nakamura got furious with his knee strikes. Ziggler held his own for a while but Nakamura scored a swift victory over his opponent.

Officer Nakamura Is Here! Who do I need to KIIIIIINNNSSSHHHAAAASAAAA?!?! #WWETallahassee pic.twitter.com/HPmrzIqLjk — Annette (@AnnetteReid24) July 17, 2017

#WWETallahassee @HEELZiggler made the effort to coming over to me to grab my hand. I was so shocked and cried like a baby after. I love you pic.twitter.com/sBr9TSFsjE — Ciera.MisterOwl (@booboocieraep) July 17, 2017

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

#2 American Alpha & Sin Cara vs. Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English. (6-Man Tag Team Match)

American Alpha formed a very unlikely alliance with Sin Cara and faced the team of Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English. Both teams performed at their best but American Alpha took got an early advantage with the help of Sin Cara's aerial skills. American Alpha and Sin Cara got the well-deserved victory over Eric Rowan, Epico and Aiden English in the end.

Result: American Alpha and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English.

#3 Rusev vs. Zack Ryder

Rusev made a huge return to SmackDown Live recently and the audience for the night gave a huge pop for the former US Champion during his entrance for his match with Zack Ryder. Rusev seemed to be in really good shape and Ryder didn't fail to impress even though he didn't have his tag team partner in the ring. Rusev got the victory over Zack Ryder as the third match of the night reached its conclusion.

Result: Rusev def. Zack Ryder.

#4 The Usos (c) vs. Breezango vs. The New Day (Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos put their titles on the line against two other tag teams in this Triple Threat Tag match. The New Day, who seem to be on a mission to win back the Tag Team titles, were joined by Breezango and all three teams matched each other in moves as well as taunts. The Usos gained some heat with their trash-talking and The New Day were their usual chipper selves. The Usos however, scored the victory and retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Excited to see @XavierWoodsPhD & the rest of the Smackdown crew at #WWETallahassee tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZeJBBemr3W — Brandon Medley (@brandmed) July 16, 2017

Result: The Usos (c) def. Breezango and The New Day to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#5 Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya. (6-Woman Tag Team Match)

The SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi, teamed up with former Champions Charlotte and Becky Lynch in a 6-Woman Tag match in the second half of the card for the night. They're opponents were Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya. At a time when multi-woman matches are the norm for WWE, this one saw a great performance from the members of both teams, especially Ms Money in the Bank Carmella. The team of Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch managed to get the victory after a very evenly paced match.

Result: Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte def. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya.

#6 Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Baron Corbin took on Sami Zayn in singles competition in the match right before the main event of the night. With both men answering each other's moves with one's of their own, this was easily one of the most exciting matches on the card for the night. Mr Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn even though the former put on a great performance as we headed into the main event for the night.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.

#7 Jinder Mahal (c) def. US Champion AJ Styles (WWE World Championship Match)

The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal put his World Title on the line for the main event of he night against AJ Styles, who had managed to win the US Championship from Kevin Owens at a recent house show at Madison Square Gardens. The two champions faced off in a PPV worthy main event and neither competitor wanted to back down from the fight. Jinder Mahal got the victory over AJ Styles in the end.

Even though he lost, seeing @AJStylesOrg show just how phenomenal he is in the ring made my entire night.

Always the best!#WWETallahassee pic.twitter.com/P8Yj9iLqAs — InZayn Chrissy P1 (@xChrissyCatXx) July 16, 2017

Result: Jinder Mahal (c) def. US Champion AJ Styles to retain his WWE World Title.