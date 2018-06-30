WWE Live Event Results: Tokyo, Japan (06/29)

Samoa Joe made sure Shinsuke Nakamura didn't enjoy his homecoming

The WWE SmackDown Live roster made their way over to Japan for night one of a much anticipated weekend which will see two special Live events occur in Tokyo.

However, questions had been asked before about Shinsuke Nakamura's role after an injury forced the King of Strong Style off of television earlier this week.

Nakamura was one of the featured Superstars for the event, but after allegedly being bitten by a police dog forcing him to pull out of SmackDown Live, the Japanese crowd were left waiting to see whether The King of Strong Style would return to his home country.

Another point of contention was the scheduled match between Daniel Bryan and Big Cass which obviously wouldn't be taking place due to Big Cass no longer working for the company, but WWE had some other plans for Daniel Bryan...

When WWE performs in Japan, it's always a special occasion, and with some pretty spectacular homecomings, this one was always going to be great.

#1 The New Day vs The Bar

The New Day got a very warm reception from the crowd and the crowd was pretty hot for the opening encounter

Well, The Bar haven't been on television for quite a while, but they did compete against The New Day in the opening match of the night.

It's noted that, as you would expect, The New Day got a very warm reception from the crowd and the crowd was pretty hot for the opening encounter which, as always with these two teams, was very entertaining.

A lot of physicality as always, particularly when Big E clashed with Cesaro or Sheamus, but this match was a classic encounter to start off the night and definitely set the tone for the evening - high energy, high intensity, a lot of hard st

Kofi Kingston pinned Cesaro after hitting the Midnight Hour.

The New Day defeats The Bar