WWE Live Event Results: Tokyo, Japan (June 30, 2017)

Chris Jericho defeated Hideo Itami in Tokyo.

30 Jun 2017

The Superstars of Monday Night Raw put on a Live Event in Tokyo, and the marquee attraction was Chris Jericho’s second match since he was written off television on the May 02, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live. The rest of the card was fairly standard and featured defences of the Cruiserweight and Raw Tag Team Championships. The main event featured a singles match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt.

Without any further ado, here are the results from the show.

#1 Neville (C) vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

In a precursor to their upcoming bout at Great Balls of Fire, Neville locked horns with Japanese Native Tozawa. The King of the Cruiserweights has been one of the best acts on WWE television, and he did not relent in Tokyo.

2017-6-30 #WWETokyo Match 3: Neville picks up the win by pushing Tozawa out of the ring after Tozawa had hit Aries with a top rope senton. pic.twitter.com/RhkQBntMBw — DaMo (@damoisdamo) June 30, 2017

Result: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

#2 Titus O’Neil vs. Bo Dallas

The crowd wasn’t invested this match, and it was a rather tepid affair.

Result: Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas

#3 Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Emma, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

Performing in the country of her birth, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka joined forces with Bayley and Sasha Banks to take on the team of Emma, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. The Empress of Tomorrow incredibly over with the crowd, and she forced Emma to submit to the Asuka Lock. Asuka, Bayly and The Boss made for a dream tag team!

Result: Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Emma, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

#4 Sheamus and Cesaro (C) vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

Heath Slater and Rhyno were a Cinderella story on SmackDown Live, but they are floundering on Raw. They were convincingly defeated by the reigning Champions.

Result: Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.