WWE Live Event Results: Vancouver, Canada (June 24, 2017)

Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal, and Rusev returned to in-ring action at a WWE Live Event in Vancouver.

The Superstars of SmackDown Live were in Vancouver Canada for a house show on the 24th of June. Even though a WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura was expected to headline the event, there was a change of plans and Seth Rollins was inserted in place of the King of Strong Style. Elsewhere on the card, The Usos defended their titles against The New Day and Breezango while Rusev returned to in-ring action.

Without any further ado, here are the results from the WWE Live Event in Vancouver, Canada:

#1 The Usos (C) vs. Breezango vs. The New Day for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos geared up for their upcoming match against the Hype Bros with yet another successful defence of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Ever since their heel turn, Jimmy and Jey have returned to relevance on SmackDown Live, and they are primed to have a long feud with The New Day.

@y2jdogg haha I just realized that I caught the exact moment that @TrueKofi ripped your sign out of your hands #WWEVancouver pic.twitter.com/L0urLbVALX — Preet Paul (@TenaciousPreet) June 25, 2017

Result: The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

#2 Luke Harper vs. Aiden English

Luke Haper is now a forgotten man on Tuesday nights, but he still looks good whenever takes to the ring. On this occasion, the former Intercontinental Champion picked up a routine babyface victory over Aiden English.

Result: Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

#3 Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara and American Alpha vs. The Ascension, Primo and Eric Rowan

This was a hastily booked match between six members without a solid direction. Unfortunately, they didn’t have the crowd’s interest as this turned out to be nothing more than a bathroom break match. As is the case with most house shows, the babyfaces scored the win.

Result: Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara and American Alpha defeated The Ascension, Primo and Eric Rowan

#4 Natalya vs. Charlotte

Canada native Natalya took on Charlotte, who is easily the biggest star in Women’s Division. In a surprising turn of events, Natalya actually managed to pull off the upset and defeat The Queen.

Lotta love for Natalya tonight here at #WWEVancouver pic.twitter.com/s1IUenv5DC — Jeffrey Kamo (@jeffkamo) June 25, 2017

Result: Natalya defeated Charlotte

#5 Kevin Owens (C) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Rusev for the WWE United States Championship

In one of the two biggest moments from the night, Rusev returned to in-ring action in a triple threat match for the United States Championship. The Bulgarian Brute and Kevin Owens double teamed Sami Zayn for much of the match, but their alliance eventually dissolved.

The Prizefighter was put in a corner, but he managed to retain his title by the skin of his teeth.

Result: Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Rusev to retain the WWE United States Championship

#6 Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger

This battle between two of SmackDown’s rising stars had the potential to be an intriguing contest. Unfortunately, it didn’t live up to the hype as Baron Corbin cranked up the pressure and convincingly overwhelmed Tye Dillinger.

Result: Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger

#7 Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina and Carmella

Four Superstars from the upper echelon of the Women’s division were inserted into the co-main event. Becky Lynch obtained a sliver of retribution for the farcical finish of the Women’s Money in the Bank match when her team defeated Tamina and Carmella.

Result: Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina and Carmella

#8 Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal (C) for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins received a thunderous ovation from the Rodgers Arena, and he was easily the biggest star on the show. It was evident that the crowd was baying for blood and the coronation. Unfortunately, the Architect was foiled when the Singh Brothers interfered and caused a disqualification.

It looked like the heels would end the night on top, but Rollins recovered and destroyed his foes to send the crowd home happy.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal via disqualification

