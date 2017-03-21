WWE Live Event Results: Worcester, MA (03/20/2017)

Styles vs. Cena, Ambrose vs. Corbin and a whole lot more in John Cena's home state last night.

by Harald Math

Did Bliss leave Worcester as champion?

The WWE Raw crew might have been in Brooklyn last night for the penultimate episode of the flagship show on the Road to WrestleMania, but that certainly doesn’t mean that the superstars of SmackDown LIVE had the night off. The blue brand was in Worcester, Massachusetts for a live event featuring a stacked roster and some top quality matches, as SmackDown continues to make a compelling argument for being the best show on WWE television right now.

The card featured three championship matches along with a Worcester Street Fight, and the full results and review can be found below.

#1 Randy Orton vs. The Miz

The show opened with two former World Champions doing battle in the shape of Randy Orton and The Miz. Whilst The Viper may well be towing the line between heel and face on television, he was in full babyface mode here, picking up the win over the former Intercontinental Champion with a crowd-pleasing RKO.

Result: Randy Orton defeated The Miz

#2 Kalisto, Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins & The Vaudevillains

Could there be a SmackDown LIVE team of three lower guys than Curt Hawkins & The Vaudevillains? The babyface trio of Kalisto, Heath Slater & Rhyno had little trouble putting away Hawkins, English and Gotch in what was a throwaway match between six men with little direction.

Result: Kalisto, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins & The Vaudevillains

#3 Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Speaking of SmackDown LIVE stars with little direction, Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews continued their frustrating feud at the live event in Worcester, with The Showoff picking up the win over Crews. Neither man has much on their plate at WrestleMania 33 and will be hoping for renewed focus in the post-WrestleMania landscape.

Result: Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

#4 SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka

The first title match of the evening was something of a WrestleMania teaser, as Alexa Bliss defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against four competitors in the shape of Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and the recently-returned Tamina Snuka. Bliss was able to escape Worcester with her title, but will she be able to survive even more foes at the Show of Shows?

Result: Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka and retained her championship.