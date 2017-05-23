WWE Live Event Results: Ypsilanti, Michigan (05/22/2017)

How did Jinder Mahal fare in his first night as WWE Champion?

by Harald Math Analysis 23 May 2017, 20:16 IST

Sami Zayn teamed with Randy Orton in the main event

Jinder Mahal headlined his first ever show was WWE Champion last night. The Maharaja entered Ypsilanti (Michigan) as champion after defeating Randy Orton at Backlash, and the two collided in tag team action in the main event of last night’s show.

Mahal partnered with Baron Corbin whilst Orton teamed with Corbon’s conqueror from the night before, Sami Zayn. Elsewhere on the card, there were a number of Backlash re-matches, and the United States and SmackDown Tag Tam Championships were also on the line.

Here are the full results from the show in Ypsilanti.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

The opening match of the show mirrored that of the night before, with the same setup and the same outcome. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasha, although by all accounts the two continue to have average matches. Dolph wrestled the entire match with his shirt on, although why that is relevant nobody truly knows.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

#2 Breezango vs. The Ascension

Plenty of comedy here, although not quite as much as during The Fashion Police’s match with The Usos at Backlash, as Breezango looked to get back to winning ways against the least effective team in all of WWE.

They managed to do just that, with Fandango picking up the win for his team by rolling up Viktor for the 1-2-3.

Result: Breezango defeated The Ascension

#3a Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Another Backlash rematch saw Tye Dillinger and Aiden English battle once again, with the same result. Tye Dillinger was immensely over in Ypsilanti with plenty of ‘10’ chants, with Aiden getting his fair share of heat thanks to numerous ‘chicken’ chants.

Dillinger picked up the win after hitting the Tye Breaker, although Aiden English’s night wasn’t quite over.

Result: Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

#3b Aiden English vs. Mojo Rawley

English was understandably unhappy with yet another loss to Dillinger, and as a result, The Artiste demanded another opponent. Mojo Rawley answered the challenge and was able to defeat English in the blink of an eye, hitting The Vaudevillian with a running elbow in the corner.

Not a good night for Aiden English, to say the least.

Result: Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

#4 Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

The Wyatt Family continued to implode as former partners Luke Harper and Erick Rowan faced each other again. The two were in the come-down spot at Backlash and put together a fine little match, with Harper getting the win.

The same formula was followed here with the same result, Harper pinning Rowan after hitting the Discus Clothesline.

Result: Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

#5 WWE United States Championship: Kevin Owens [c] vs. AJ Styles

KO and AJ finished off the first half of the show with another fine match for the United States Championship, albeit another fine match with a dirty finish in order to keep the belt on Owens.

Styles picked up the win via disqualification after Owens hit The Phenomenal One with a chair in front of the referee. AJ was able to get some retribution after the match, hitting Owens with the Styles Clash and leaving him lying in the centre of the ring.

Result: AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens by disqualification