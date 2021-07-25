WWE Live Events Results - Pittsburgh (July 24th, 2021)

WWE is finally back on the road after over a year of having to perform without a crowd. The crowds have already made a huge difference to the television product. There were no doubt a ton of WWE Superstars who were excited to get back to WWE Live events again!

Last night WWE was in Pittsburgh and fans were treated to a Supershow involving top talent from both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown to celebrate their return.

TONIGHT! @WWE in #WWEPittsburgh! DO NOT MISS this live show ONLY for Pittsburgh 2Nite @PPGPaintsArena! U CAN C ME!! See you TONIGHT!! https://t.co/cv32gEwVzh pic.twitter.com/3POrYGBrV9 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2021

The event, their first since March 2020, took place at the PPG Arena in Pittsburgh and had a major six-man tag-team main event, several title matches and a huge brawl .

Without further ado, let's get to the results!

Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler - WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match

The first match WWE decided to put on for their first live event in 73 weeks was a tag team match between Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax and current champions Natalya & Tamina.

No title change shocks would take place in this matchup, though, as Natty and Tamina successfully retained their titles.

WWE's Drew McIntyre answers Sheamus' open challenge and beats him despite Jinder Mahal interference

That's right, in a battle of Britain and Ireland, Drew McIntyre answered Sheamus' open challenge. However, there would be an additional wrinkle, as Jinder Mahal attacked McIntyre before the bell could be rung.

The Scottish Warrior managed to fend off Mahal and start the match, even going on to win it.

Mahal would come back out to attack McIntyre again, but he'd eat a Claymore to the face for his troubles.

Drew wins. Jinder comes out to attack again but McIntyre hits Claymore. #WWE #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/7hc5geESvv — John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021

Bianca Belair successfully defends her championship against Carmella - SmackDown Women's Title Match

The pair of Carmella and Bianca Belair wrestled at the Rolling Loud Festival the day before in a SmackDown Women's Championship match. They did so again last night in Pittsburgh.

Sadly for Carmella, it was the same result as all of her other title attempts as The EST of WWE pinned her in the center of the ring to retain her title.

