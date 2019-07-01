WWE Live Results: 24/7 championship update, surprise intergender match

WWE packed the show with good moments.

It was the turn of the SmackDown Live roster to continue with its live event responsibilities as top Superstars from the Blue Brand were in action at the Monroe Civic Center Arena in Monroe, Louisiana.

The house show was headlined by a WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler. Bayley put her SmackDown Women's title on the line against Charlotte Flair in the other championship match of the night.

Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Daniel Bryan were some of the biggest names from SmackDown who were not present at the show. Despite their absence, WWE managed to put on a decent card that kept the fans in attendance entertained throughout the night.

The fans also got to witness a mixed tag team match. Liv Morgan teamed up with Shelton Benjamin to take on Carmella and R-Truth in a light-hearted contest. Talking about R-Truth, the 9-time 24/7 Champion almost lost his title to Matt Hardy at the show.

The card featured a total of eight matches with more emphasis given to individual moments than cohesive in-ring action.

Here are the results and highlights of the show:

#1. The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

Most house shows usually open with matches that feature intense in-ring action. However, WWE changed the norm this time around and kickstarted the show on a comedic note.

Otis and Tucker were the stars of the show as usual as their amusing shenanigans made this match a fun-filled encounter. The babyfaces got the win in the end.

Result: Otis & Tucker def. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

#2. Elias vs. Aleister Black

The humorous opener was followed by a singles match between Aleister Black and Elias. The Drifter did his job of garnering heat before the match.

Black didn't walk a mile with Elias as the Dutch Superstar got the win in this one.

Result: Aleister Black def. Elias

