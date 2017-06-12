WWE Live Event Results: San Jose, Costa Rica (June 11, 2017)

An action-packed house show as always.

Randy Orton will face Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank

The Superstars of SmackDown LIVE performed in front of a raucous crowd in San Jose, Costa Rica. AJ Styles and Randy Orton headlined the event in a tag team match against Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal. The Usos took on The Colons, Breezango, and American Alpha in a Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Titles.

The rest of the card featured singles matches between Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler, a Fatal-4-Way match for the SmackDown Women's Title, and much more. So without further ado, here are the results from WWE's live event in San Jose, Costa Rica.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Artist Known as Shinsuke Nakamura took on The Showoff Dolph Ziggler in singles competition. The Kent State Hall of Famer put to use his amateur wrestling background against The King of Strong Style. Nakamura used his unique striking to one-up Ziggler's mat-based techniques.

In the closing moments of the match, Nakamura went through his routine moves and set up Ziggler for the deadly Kinshasha.

Results: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

#2 Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

The Perfect Ten Tye Dillinger took on the former Vaudevillian Aiden English in a solid singles contest. The two former NXT superstars began the match with a bunch of holds, and then progressively started introducing a considerable number of scoop slams and back body drops.

The crowd knew that this was anyone's match, but Dillinger proved to be the better wrestler in this contest and won after hitting English with the Tye Breaker.

Results: Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

#3 Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara & Luke Harper vs. The Ascension & Erick Rowan

The crowd assumed that this might be the filler match of the evening. However, they were proved wrong by all the six contestants. The Babyfaces were heavily cheered by the crowd, especially Luke Harper. The heels were rightly welcomed, with a barrage of boos.

Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara gelled together extremely well. Both of them took down Connor and Viktor of The Ascension, while Luke Harper attacked his former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan. In the match, Sin Cara performed a bunch of high-flying moves to the delight of the audience. Rawley, a former Football player, used his linebacker techniques to take out his enemies. Harper, a brawler by nature, used his fists to rough-up Erick Rowan.

The heels tried every trick in the book, but they were eventually overwhelmed by the baby faces.

Result: Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara & Luke Harper def. The Ascension & Erick Rowan

#4 Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Then, I made a selfie with @iLikeSamiZayn. Now Sami is a Coffee guru #WWECostaRica pic.twitter.com/tYFrm5SYvE — Steban (@stebancastro) June 12, 2017

The Lone Wolf Baron Corbin took on the Underdog From the Underground in a singles contest. Corbin, who's been tormenting Zayn for weeks on end, proved to be a tough wall to break for the Canadian superstar.

Corbin put to use his freakish agility and power moves to take down Zayn. While, Zayn, on the other hand, used a variety of high-flying techniques and strikes to defeat Corbin. In the closing moments of the match, Corbin hit The End of Days on Zayn to take the win.

Results: Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn