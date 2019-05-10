WWE Live Results: WWE Hall of Famer returns, former World Champion gets buried (05/9)

It was a typical WWE house show.

WWE's live event tourney in Europe continued as the Raw roster stopped over in Brussels, Belgium for a stacked house show.

Top WWE Superstars from the red brand such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman were in action across the card, which also included the return of Beth Pheonix. This was the WWE Hall of Famer's first match ever since she came out of retirement at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins main evented the show in a Universal title match against Baron Corbin while Roman Reigns teamed up with a former rival of his for a tag team match.

Balor's Intercontinental title defence was also featured as part of the seven matches.

Here are the results and highlights from the show:

#1. Titus O’Neil vs. EC3

EC3’s horrible run continued as the former Impact Wrestling World Champion got buried in a losing effort against Titus O'Neil.

The openers of WWE house shows are usually better in quality when compared to the one offered to the fans in Brussels, as EC3 vs. O’Neil was a brief affair that didn’t do much to set the tone for the matches to follow.

Nonetheless, the babyface O’Neil picked up a win against the criminally underutilized EC3.

Titus O’Neil def. EC3

#2. The Revival vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet

Je suis tellement près qu'un des catcheurs m'a craché dessus. '' 😂 #wwebrussels pic.twitter.com/oBy6qBnpWS — Nolliarb Reivilo (@Spooky_the_One) May 9, 2019

While it’s a norm to have heels take the loss at house shows, having The Revival lose is now just a norm, considering the blatant burial project that the WWE has undertaken with former NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions.

Black and Ricochet managed to get the victory over Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson in a very solid match.

Black and Ricochet def. The Revival

#3. Finn Balor vs. Elias (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

L’Univers WWE en Belgique 🇧🇪 supporte très chaleureusement le Champion Intercontinental @FinnBalor ! #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/4jQoH6mZ6I — WWE France (@WWEFrance) May 9, 2019

Elias was out in the ring for his usual performance and drew all the right kind of heat until Finn Balor interrupted the proceedings. An impromptu IC title match was booked.

The Demon King, who got some of the best cheers of the night, successfully defended the strap against The Drifter in a decent bout.

The heel-face dynamics of the match were on point, which made it an engaging contest.

Balor def. Elias to retain the IC title

I think I liked the Finn vs Elias match the most. Probably because it was the first match and they started it off well. Elias singing about Belgium (French fries) when Finn interrupted him was great. Here's Finn doing his moves. #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/DXWrL63wwu — Jenny🎸 (@soft_guitar60) May 9, 2019

