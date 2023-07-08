WWE made huge mistake with Roman Reigns on SmackDown that needs to be corrected before SummerSlam

The trial of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was pushed ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, a trial that didn't even really take place. After video evidence of his wrongdoing, Reigns called an end to proceedings and tricked his cousin Jey Uso into thinking he was ready to step down.

This led to another brawl between all four men, which saw Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns standing tall and Jimmy Uso getting stretchered out of the arena. Since Night of Champions, this has been the storyline, and coming out of Money in the Bank, the build toward the reported singles match between Jey Uso and Reigns should have begun. However, it appears that the feud has remained the same.

Solo and Reigns are still working as a tag team, and it was Sikoa who put Jimmy Uso through the announce table to put the final nail in the coffin this week on SmackDown.

How will WWE build towards Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns was the man to low blow Jey Uso and start the entire brawl between the four men. This would easily lead to another tag team rematch at SummerSlam to allow Uso to get revenge on both men.

At this point, Solo Sikoa is responsible for his own actions, and his brothers deserve to get revenge on him as well. A singles match between Uso and Reigns for the Championship at SummerSlam would only be one step in solving the issue. Will Jimmy Uso be handed his own match against his brother?

There are less than four weeks until SummerSlam, and there needs to be some level of divide in this feud so that the singles matches can become apparent. WWE must ensure that fans are not handed another tag team match next month.

Do you think Reigns will defend his championship at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

