WWE Main Event spoilers: The Street Profits take on former tag team champions, Ex-Hurt Business members collide

The latest edition of WWE Main Event was taped before RAW as usual to air on Thursday's episode. The show emanated from the Capital One Arena in Washington and featured two matches in the male division.

The show was headlined by a tag team match where The Street Profits took on Alpha Academy.

Meanwhile, the opening contest was a singles match between two former stablemates, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

We have complete results for the event, courtesy of wrestlingheadlines.com, so please read ahead at your own risk.

Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event:

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin kicked off the 516th edition of the Main Event. The two former Hurt Business members were also in action at last week's event.

Alexander and Benjamin were prominent faces on the network's exclusive show last year.

While the duo was mainly on the same side of the ring for the majority of that time, they have been involved in a feud against each other in the last few weeks.

Shelton Benjamin was able to get one back this week after suffering a loss last time out.

Result: Shelton Benjamin def. Cedric Alexander

The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy on WWE Main Event

The Street Profits closed off this week's show with a tag team match against Alpha Academy.

This was also Chad Gable's and Otis' second match on the network's exclusive program. The former RAW Tag Team Champions defeated Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali last month on Main Event.

The Street Profits picked up the victory to cap off this week's edition. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were recently embroiled in a feud with The Usos. They have also been teaming up with Drew McIntyre on the WWE live events.

Juan RC @elclass_king Street Profits defeat the Alpha Academy in the Main Event main event #WWERaw Street Profits defeat the Alpha Academy in the Main Event main event #WWERaw https://t.co/0wQD7YTGZf

It remains to be seen what's next for the former tag team champions. Many fans have been asking for a split up to kickstart Montez Ford's singles run.

However, with Triple H at the helm, one can expect them to be in the limelight soon.

Result: The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

That's all from Main Event this week. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu and on Peacock/WWE Network after a two-week delay.

