WWE has a major Bray Wyatt problem

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV in five months, and it has since been reported that the former world champion has been struggling with an illness.

This health issue meant he was forced to withdraw from his planned WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley in April. Wyatt last wrestled in a televised bout at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event, defeating LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match.

Wyatt's in-ring future remains unclear amid his absence, but the company is now in a position where they could be forced to repackage Wyatt into The Fiend. The Eater of Worlds' storyline with Uncle Howdy wasn't able to draw much attention despite some high expectations from the angle.

Many fans have pushed for the return of The Fiend or even the reintroduction of the original Bray Wyatt character. But since the man himself cannot return at the moment, it's unclear what the future holds for the star.

WWE fans are seemingly losing interest in Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's absence has elicited a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. While some fans hope he will return and rekindle his feud with Roman Reigns, others have lost interest in his current story.

The issue WWE has now is if they try to continue the Uncle Howdy storyline, many fans may not have any recollection of the angle. Meanwhile, some viewers have seemingly lost interest in the story after it was all but revealed that Uncle Howdy was Bo Dallas.

There have been some surprising calls for Wyatt to be released in recent weeks, which shows how numerous fans have given up on the former champion despite him being viewed as one of the most creative wrestling minds of this generation.

Have you given up on Wyatt following his recent hiatus from the company? Would you like to see him make his WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023