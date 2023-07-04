WWE to make Drew McIntyre lose his in-ring return? Looking at potential reason

At Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE after a three-month hiatus, much to the delight of fans. Upon his comeback, The Scottish Warrior squared up against Gunther, who had just defended his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle.

On this week's RAW, Drew McIntyre again made an appearance. During Giovanni Vinci's match against Riddle, the Scotsman made an appearance to save The King of Bros from an onslaught by Imperium and, in the process, attacked Vinci. All of McIntyre's actions now indicate a potential feud between him and The Ring General.

If that's the case, fans can expect the duo to possibly clash at SummerSlam. However, McIntyre will most likely lose at the Premium Live Event. The reason behind this would be the fact that Gunther is yet to break The Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Tonk Man's reign as Intercontinental Champion lasted for 454 days, whereas Gunther's current reign has lasted for 380+ days. By the time the Austrian defends his title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, he still won't be able to break the record of The Honky Tonk Man.

Hence, considering WWE is looking to update their history books through the likes of Roman Reigns and Gunther, it is unlikely for the Austrian to lose his title at SummerSlam.

However, the rivalry between Gunther and Drew McIntyre is something that fans will enjoy.

Gunther defended his title on the day Drew McIntyre made his return

Leading up to Money in the Bank, Gunther was involved in a feud with Matt Riddle that saw both stars attacking each other heading into the Premium Live Event. This made the feud more interesting, and many were excited to watch the two clash.

On July 1, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at the O2 Arena in London. Before the match, many thought Riddle had what it takes to dethrone The Ring General and end his spectacular reign as Intercontinental Champion.

However, they were wrong. After a well-fought battle that saw both men have their moments, Gunther used a leg lock on Riddle, to which the latter tapped. This was yet another astounding victory for the champion, who has proven himself to be a serious threat on the red brand.

While MITB marked Drew McIntyre's return for Gunther, the Austrian will have many willing to challenge for his title.

Regardless, WWE has shown a lot of faith in Gunther, and based on that, it seems as if he will become a mega star in the years to come.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes