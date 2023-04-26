WWE may have accidentally revealed a huge Draft spoiler: Major star to be surprise pick

This week's Friday Night SmackDown will host the WWE Draft 2023, which seems to have a major surprise in store. Triple H has declared that each superstar will be eligible for the Draft, but spoilers were provided on the future status of several superstars as they weren't a part of the official graphic. Logan Paul was one of them.

The company's official Twitter account recently dropped a poster to hype the upcoming Draft. Logan Paul is among the featured superstars, which includes prolific names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley.

The Maverick wasn't a part of the official WWE Draft 2023 graphic, which was released last week, indicating the promotion now has huge plans for the YouTuber on their main roster.

On April 10, 2023, Paul signed a multi-million contract with WWE after debuting in the promotion two years ago at WrestleMania. He has consistently fought against top stars during his rookie years.

Logan claimed he wanted to win the WWE Championship in his renewed run, so Triple H could plan to push the star step-by-step. Drafting The Maverick as a brand and planning future feuds is the primary motive.

Speculations are rife about SmackDown getting the first pick during the 2023 Draft. Roman Reigns is the most obvious choice. Meanwhile, RAW could pull off a major swerve by claiming Logan Paul over the other superstars. Him gaining precedence over other champion performers will signal bigger things to come for the heel.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul teased a match with boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury

The WWE-UFC merger has naturally streamlined future programs between wrestlers and fighters. Roman Reigns vs. Conor McGregor is a dream match often talked about in the wrestling world.

Logan Paul is another candidate who is often pitched into multiple fight scenarios due to his boxing and wrestling background.

During an interview with Ariel Halwani of BT Sport, Paul was asked about possibly fighting Tyson Fury in an MMA bout. The Maverick claimed he has a better chance of defeating the boxing veteran despite his size and strength due to his wrestling skills.

"I don't really care how big he [Tyson Fury] is. If you have not wrestled or done any ground work, I don't care how big you are, you better land the first two punches that you throw and they better knock me out."

The idea of Tyson Fury locking horns against Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre seemed a heavy possibility in mid-2022. A wrestling match didn't pan out, although he did knock out Austin Theory with a single punch at Clash at the Castle.

Logan Paul's 'One Lucky Shot' being matched by Fury's knockout blows could make up for an interesting wrestling match. They could then take the feud to the MMA octagon.

