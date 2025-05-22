WWE may have accidentally spoiled Bianca Belair’s return date

Following her loss at WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair hasn't been seen much on WWE programming. The EST suffered a legitimate finger injury during the Triple Threat title match, which not only ended her undefeated WrestleMania streak but caused her to go off WWE TV while she recovered.

Ad

However, WWE might have spoiled her return date, which fans have been eagerly anticipating. On WWE’s event details for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the company has advertised Belair, which possibly indicates that the star could be back on TV this week ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

WWE is still building the card for the upcoming PLE and numerous qualifying matches are being featured on RAW and SmackDown, to confirm the participants for the respective ladder matches.

Ad

Trending

Following her return, Belair could also be inserted in an upcoming Triple Threat qualifier for the ladder match and could enter the women’s title picture once again using the MITB briefcase if she is successful.

Ad

Belair has not won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match yet in her career and this could be her time to shine if she pulls off a victory to get back to being one of the most prominent names in the women’s wrestling industry.

If WWE doesn’t want her to compete in the match, she could also be inserted in the feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi. The star was expected to play a massive part in the feud but WWE has kept her away from the rivalry till now. However, this time, Belair might finally get involved to put an end to the storyline.

Ad

Belair could also shockingly turn heel to align with Naomi and take Cargill down, potentially building on their tag team storyline before WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair addressed the feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi before WWE WrestleMania

Bianca Belair had a massive Triple Threat match to prepare for at WrestleMania 41 for the Women’s World Championship. However, her focus was also on the ongoing feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi, which kicked off at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ad

Belair, on The Road to WrestleMania, addressed how the feud between her two friends had distracted her and that she felt things could have been better if she got involved.

"I'll be the first to admit that lately, I've been in my head. Everything that's happened with Jade and Naomi, it really messed me up... I've been doing nothing but standing up for myself and speaking the truth. Something that I think that anybody would do... So, I'm going to use everything that I've been through to be the Bianca that I know that I can be," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is clear that Belair does not like what went down between Cargill and Naomi, upon her return, she might get involved to get things right and potentially end their feud.

Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for her next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More