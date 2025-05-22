WWE may have accidentally spoiled Bianca Belair’s return date

Following her loss at WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair hasn't been seen much on WWE programming. The EST suffered a legitimate finger injury during the Triple Threat title match, which not only ended her undefeated WrestleMania streak but caused her to go off WWE TV while she recovered.
However, WWE might have spoiled her return date, which fans have been eagerly anticipating. On WWE’s event details for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the company has advertised Belair, which possibly indicates that the star could be back on TV this week ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
WWE is still building the card for the upcoming PLE and numerous qualifying matches are being featured on RAW and SmackDown, to confirm the participants for the respective ladder matches.
Following her return, Belair could also be inserted in an upcoming Triple Threat qualifier for the ladder match and could enter the women’s title picture once again using the MITB briefcase if she is successful.
Belair has not won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match yet in her career and this could be her time to shine if she pulls off a victory to get back to being one of the most prominent names in the women’s wrestling industry.
If WWE doesn’t want her to compete in the match, she could also be inserted in the feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi. The star was expected to play a massive part in the feud but WWE has kept her away from the rivalry till now. However, this time, Belair might finally get involved to put an end to the storyline.
Belair could also shockingly turn heel to align with Naomi and take Cargill down, potentially building on their tag team storyline before WrestleMania 41.
Bianca Belair addressed the feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi before WWE WrestleMania
Bianca Belair had a massive Triple Threat match to prepare for at WrestleMania 41 for the Women’s World Championship. However, her focus was also on the ongoing feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi, which kicked off at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.
Belair, on The Road to WrestleMania, addressed how the feud between her two friends had distracted her and that she felt things could have been better if she got involved.
"I'll be the first to admit that lately, I've been in my head. Everything that's happened with Jade and Naomi, it really messed me up... I've been doing nothing but standing up for myself and speaking the truth. Something that I think that anybody would do... So, I'm going to use everything that I've been through to be the Bianca that I know that I can be," she said.
While it is clear that Belair does not like what went down between Cargill and Naomi, upon her return, she might get involved to get things right and potentially end their feud.
Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for her next.