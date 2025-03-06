WWE may have accidentally spoiled the outcome of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

John Cena is all geared up for the main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be a historic event as John Cena will main-event WrestleMania as a heel for the first time in his career.

The Cenation leader is looking for his 17th title win to break the record of Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who also has 16 World Championship reigns. So, will The Champ be able to unseat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? It seems so because WWE might have given a subtle hint of Cena's victory at Mania this year.

John Cena advertised for multiple dates after WrestleMania 41

Cena is advertised for the May 30th, June 13th, and June 20th editions of SmackDown after Mania. This indicates that Cena might win the Undisputed Championship at the grand event, become a part-time champion, and make sporadic appearances.

Cena had earlier said that he has locked around 30-40 dates for the Stamford-based promotion this year, which is another indication that the 47-year-old superstar can win the championship at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena's busy schedule wouldn't leave room for SmackDown appearances if he wasn't champion

The fact that The Cenation Leader has been advertised post-WrestleMania 41 is an indicator that he might be crowned as the next Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena still has plenty of Hollywood obligations even during his WWE retirement tour.

Fans expected The Franchise Player to show up for the biggest PLEs and a few special editions of RAW and/or SmackDown throughout the year. The fact that he's advertised for three out of four straight weeks starting May 30 hints at a major storyline, which would make sense if he was the Undisputed Champion at that point.

The Cenation Leader could use those dates to begin a storyline build to SummerSlam, either against Cody Rhodes or another challenger.

Heel turn would be for nothing if Cena doesn't win WWE Championship

John Cena's heel turn was one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, but it would be in vain if it didn't lead to his 17th World Championship reign. By turning Cena heel, the company has taken a huge risk. Being the forever-loved babyface, Cena shocked his large fanbase with a heel turn.

And now, a main event match at WrestleMania 41 without a victory would mean nothing. Since it's his final run in the Stamford-based promotion, the company might be testing Cena's heel run as a champion before turning him into a babyface by the end of the year.

With multiple dates booked after Mania this year, Cena can defend his title against the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and even Randy Orton. It remains to be seen how the company books the main event of WrestleMania 41 this year.

