WWE may have already found the man who will beat Gunther but he's only 25-years-old

Gunther is on the path to becoming the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champion of the century when he crosses Honky Tonk Man's record in September 2023. However, fans wonder which superstar will be the one to end The Ring General's reign as the champion.

Several superstars have tried and failed to beat Gunther inside the squared circle, and it became nearly impossible after he won the Intercontinental Championship. However, WWE may have already found the man, and he has previously beaten The Ring General; Bron Breakker.

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker turned heel for the second time in his career after he lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes. The second-generation superstar has proven to be an excellent fit in his current role and delivered a performance of a lifetime against Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Gunther is having stellar matches against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW. WWE might pull the trigger once The Ring General crosses Honky Tonk Man's record and crowns Bron Breakker the next Intercontinental Champion.

Why will Bron Breakker be the one to dethrone Gunther and become the next WWE Intercontinental Champion?

Last year, Walter from NXT UK became Gunther after arriving on the developmental brand in the United States. Bron Breakker was the last person to pin The Ring General inside the squared circle when the two faced in a one-on-one contest.

The two stars have been on different brands and made history in their own way for over a year. However, it seems a fair choice for WWE to put the title on Bron Breakker once he makes his way to the main roster. He recently faced Seth Rollins for his title and impressed fans across the globe.

Meanwhile, Gunther has previously stated that he would like to face the second-generation star. Once The Ring General crosses Honky Tonk Man's record, WWE will look for the next star to hold the prestigious title, and he can go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

The company is quite high on stars like Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, which is why Breakker would be the perfect choice to hold the title when he moves to the main roster and after The Ring General makes history with the title in September 2023.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments section below.

