WWE may have another power couple in its ranks if 36-year-old veteran finally signs with the company

From Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, WWE has had quite a few power couples over the years. If done correctly, the Stamford-based promotion could have another top pair on the roster soon.

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has reportedly become a free agent and could be scooped up by WWE. The news of the company's interest in hiring Aldis for the role of a producer has outraged fans online, but Triple H knows better.

For those unaware, Nick Aldis is married to the legendary Mickie James. The company may not have done right by the latter towards the end of her tenure, but one can't deny that she made her name while wrestling for Vince McMahon's promotion.

Before Women's wrestling became what it is today, Mickie James and Trish Stratus worked a remarkable program from late 2005 to 2006 – one that saw the two face each other in an infamous WrestleMania match.

Mickie's former rival has now returned to WWE RAW as a regular, and Nick's former foe, Cody Rhodes, is part of the red brand's roster as well, among a plethora of talented workers.

Now is the perfect time to introduce this power couple to the WWE Universe. With plenty of experience under their belt, Nick Aldis and Mickie James would be a fantastic addition to the Stamford-based promotion.

Top RAW Superstar wants WWE to induct Mickie James into the Hall of Fame

Trish Stratus and Mickie James were among the few notable names in the women's division throughout the 2000s.

While Stratus retired in '06 and only appeared sporadically until 2023, Mickie James continued to put on stellar performances against the likes of Lita, Beth Phoenix, and Michelle McCool, to name a few.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Trish named Mickie James and another former WWE star, Victoria, as the two she feels deserve to be in the Hall of Fame:

"The aforementioned Mickie James, that’s for sure. I’d like to see Victoria [get inducted]. Soon would be great. I think she’s well deserving," Stratus said.

Many longtime viewers believe Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James is one of the best feuds of all time to come out from the women's division.

Should Nick Aldis and Mickie James make the move soon, Triple H and the creative team could even pit them against other power couples on the roster. There is Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, and Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

