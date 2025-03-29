WWE may have confirmed legend will help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock? Analysing the hint

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in the main event of Night Two. The Franchise Player shocked the world when he attacked Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock, after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber earlier this month.

The Rock and John Cena's alliance would appear to make them near unstoppable, and Cody Rhodes would need some backup to overcome the upcoming adversities. WWE may have confirmed that a 60-year-old legend will help The American Nightmare against The Final Boss and Leader of Cenation at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest names to come out of the global juggernaut and is a bona fide legend of the business. Since Cena turned heel to join The Rock, fans have been suggesting The Texas Rattlesnake’s name to counter the powerful duo, alongside Rhodes. It appears the Stamford-based promotion has heard what fans want. WWE has officially announced Austin's presence for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

The promotion will now induct iconic matches, in the form of 'Immortal Moment', into its Hall of Fame, with the inaugural one being the classic Stone Cold vs. Bret Hart bout at WrestleMania 13. Both legends will be present at the ceremony to receive the award and immortalize their iconic battle forever. This confirms The Texas Rattlesnake’s presence in Last Vegas at WrestleMania 41.

In a shocking twist, the 60-year-old legend could appear during Rhodes vs. Cena and attack The Final Boss, recreating the iconic WrestleMania moments between arguably two of the biggest legends of the Stamford-based promotion.

Stone Cold was heavily speculated to counter The Rock last year at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, it did not come to fruition with The Undertaker appearing instead to Chokeslam The Brahma Bull and help out The American Nightmare. This year, fans could finally witness the historic faceoff.

Why did the WWE legend miss WrestleMania 40?

Last year, while speaking on Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez, Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about him missing WWE WrestleMania 40, despite massive hype and hints being dropped.

The Texas Rattlesnake acknowledged he was close to a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. However, he revealed he and his wife had prior commitments.

"It was close, and they certainly reached out to me. We had conversations, but my wife and I had some things going on, and I didn't need to go to Philly at that time,” Austin said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Stone Cold Steve Austin will emerge as Rhodes’s savior or if the Triple H-led creative team has something else in store for the blockbuster main event.

