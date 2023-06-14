WWE may have controversial plan to help improve NXT ratings

WWE is throwing everything at the wall right now to try and attract attention to NXT again.

Last night on NXT, it was announced that RAW Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins would return to the brand next week to defend his title against former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

While this seems like a match with a very cut-and-dry result, things might not always be as they seem.

NXT has the chance to shock the world next week, much like IMPACT did at Against All Odds with Alex Shelley by having Bron Breakker defeat Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

If they pull the trigger on something like this, we can't imagine that Breakker's reign would be very long and would likely end even before they get to Money in the Bank next month in London.

While this is very unlikely to happen, it's interesting to see what crazy things WWE will attempt over the next several months to get NXT back to where it previously was as the company's third brand.

WWE wants NXT to be viewed as a third brand again

While WWE has big plans to turn NXT into a third brand now, that wasn't always the vision.

NXT was initially seen as a third brand when Triple H was running the show, and it got to the point where the former black-and-gold brand was even featured during the 2019 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

But NXT changed dramatically once Triple H fell out of power in 2021. Now with The Gamer back in control within WWE, it's clear that he and Nick Khan have a different vision for the brand, which Khan outlined in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Initially, NXT was on WWE Network. And then when the pandemic hit, USA/NBCU needed content, we did not miss a week of production. So we went with Tuesday nights NXT on USA from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time. NXT ratings are also trending up, so that is going in the right direction,” Nick Khan said.

Khan continued:

"We think NXT has the viability to be its own standalone brand instead of just being a developmental system – a third brand, if you will, where you can see cross-over from our superstars on RAW and SmackDown to NXT while our young talent develops there. Once we get all of that situated, then we will look at other nights of the week to develop new content as well."

