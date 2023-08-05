WWE may be fooling everyone with Rhea Ripley if they have a secret plan

Rhea Ripley is currently heading into SummerSlam as if she does not have anything planned for her at the moment. The star is not scheduled to defend her title at the event.

In fact, in the build-up, she has even commented on the act that she is still going to be doing media for the show, but won't be at the show itself. There was a hint of unhappiness in those tweets as well, indicating that everything may not be well.

Fans have picked up on this as well, but for now, the fact remains that WWE may have a plan in place that they have not yet kicked into effect. Heading into the event, Ripley injured both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

When it came to Morgan, she targeted her arm and broke it, while in Rodriguez's case, it was her knee. With Morgan, it's been seen that the star is actually suffering from a real-life injury and was written off TV so she could recover.

The same is not the case for Rodriguez. Fans had assumed that Rodriguez would be on the card against Ripley, but that was not set into motion.

WWE may have a secret plan where the match is decided on the day of the event itself. Ripley is on-site, and having Rodriguez appear suddenly to challenge her, would be the perfect way for the match to take place.

As of now, there's no indication this will be the case, but given how there are only two women's matches on the card, this is not out of the question either.

WWE's lack of time excuse might just be hiding the Rhea Ripley match

There have been some reports that WWE removed the Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch match from the card due to the lack of run-time.

However, adding Rhea Ripley to the same card makes perfect sense. The time limit is not a hard and fast rule as WWE is the only one who will decide what amount of time they have to spare. They may have already planned to include Ripley's match a long time ago and has decided to keep it as a surprise.

It's been a while since Rhea Ripley has defended the title and SummerSlam would be the perfect place to do so.

For now, there's no indication either way, but fans will have to wait and see.

