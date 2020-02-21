RAW employee wants top Superstar to replace John Cena as "the guy"

John Cena at WrestleMania 34

We all know how WWE's attempt to push Roman Reigns as "the guy" went. From early 2015 to late 2018, WWE programming was essentially centered around Roman Reigns, with WWE pushing The Big Dog despite increasing fan protests and constant negative reactions.

Since his miraculous return from a battle against leukemia, Reigns hasn't been in that spot nor has he been featured in a major Championship feud (only challenging for the Intercontinental title briefly). It's not clear whether WWE intends to push Reigns back to that spot, especially since he's rumored to challenge 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

However, Jerry Lawler, while praising Reigns on The Steve Austin Show, thinks that another top star is set to be "the guy" in the company - the man they've been looking for to replace John Cena. That man is none other than the 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre (H/T WrestlingInc):

"[McIntyre] loves the business. He really does and he's excited to be where he is right now.I think he could be the guy. We all know that they've been looking for somebody since John Cena and they tried so hard with Roman Reigns. And, of course, Roman's over big and he's probably as good as anybody that they pushed to that extent, but I still think there's room. He's not John Cena. He's not 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. He's not a Rock yet. And they're looking for that type of personality and I really think just in being around him and watching him - I mean, he looks fantastic - I really think he could be the guy."

There's no doubt that McIntyre could be "the guy" and WWE seems to see that as well. He received the biggest push of his career winning the Royal Rumble 2020 match and is set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in the main event.

Should McIntyre dethrone Lesnar, we fully expect him to be the man to finally replace John Cena on top of the card - almost 5 years after he went into his part-time status.