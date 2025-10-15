Seth Rollins' injury has become one of the biggest talking points over the past week, and it appears that he could be out of action for some time. Rollins holds the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW, and fans who saw the footage following this week's show will see that Bron Breakker left the arena with the title after taking it from his former teammate. Rollins exited with the help of medical staff, but was without his title, and now fans believe that the decision could have been made to have Bron Breakker keep that title while Seth Rollins is injured. Rollins isn't expected to be on RAW next week, given that reports suggest that he has a lot more tests on what could be a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. This means that Breakker has no one to give the title back to and Adam Pearce may not be able to force him to hand it over. WWE could be trying to prevent Seth Rollins from being forced to vacate Seth Rollins has worked hard to become one of WWE's biggest heels, and being forced to relinquish the title and break the fourth wall could ruin all the work that Rollins has done in recent months. If Breakker can keep the championship and act as the acting World Champion on the red brand for the next few weeks or even months, then that could be WWE's way of getting around a need for the title to be vacated, and then Breakker can also step in to the match against CM Punk that has already been decided. It would be unique, but it would be an interesting way for WWE to get around the current issues with Rollins and ensure that the red brand still has a champion.