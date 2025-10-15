  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE may have a massive problem following Seth Rollins' injury  

WWE may have a massive problem following Seth Rollins' injury  

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:10 GMT
WWE has a major problem (image via WWE)
WWE has a major problem (image via WWE)

Seth Rollins' injury has become one of the biggest talking points over the past week, and it appears that he could be out of action for some time.

Ad

Rollins holds the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW, and fans who saw the footage following this week's show will see that Bron Breakker left the arena with the title after taking it from his former teammate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rollins exited with the help of medical staff, but was without his title, and now fans believe that the decision could have been made to have Bron Breakker keep that title while Seth Rollins is injured.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Rollins isn't expected to be on RAW next week, given that reports suggest that he has a lot more tests on what could be a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. This means that Breakker has no one to give the title back to and Adam Pearce may not be able to force him to hand it over.

Ad

WWE could be trying to prevent Seth Rollins from being forced to vacate

Seth Rollins has worked hard to become one of WWE's biggest heels, and being forced to relinquish the title and break the fourth wall could ruin all the work that Rollins has done in recent months.

If Breakker can keep the championship and act as the acting World Champion on the red brand for the next few weeks or even months, then that could be WWE's way of getting around a need for the title to be vacated, and then Breakker can also step in to the match against CM Punk that has already been decided.

It would be unique, but it would be an interesting way for WWE to get around the current issues with Rollins and ensure that the red brand still has a champion.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications