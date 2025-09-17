WWE may have revealed that top superstar is soon leaving The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is undoubtedly one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. While the stable has gone through many changes over the last couple of years, it has still managed to succeed. Although an implosion has been teased for a while, no major storyline development has unfolded recently. That said, at NXT Homecoming, WWE may have revealed that Finn Balor could soon leave the faction. The Irish star turned back the clock and came out as The Prince on this week's special episode of the Tuesday night show.As one of the most successful NXT superstars in history, it was fitting for Balor to be at the brand's return to Full Sail University. What made it even more special was the 44-year-old's revival of the character that brought him so much success during his time in the developmental brand. Given his current lackluster presentation on RAW, fans were delighted to see The Prince back.While NXT Homecoming celebrated the brand's history and its superstars, in the case of Finn Balor, it could be a hint of what's to come. Given the overwhelmingly positive fan reaction, the Triple H-led creative team could turn Balor babyface by having him leave The Judgment Day.On this week's WWE RAW, the existing tension between the stablemates escalated, as Balor called out Dominik Mysterio for his growing alliance with El Grande Americano. Balor wasn't satisfied with &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom's explanation behind it and stormed out of the Judgment Day clubhouse.It appears that seeds have already been planted, and it could be a matter of time before Finn Balor is out of The Judgment Day. That said, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed so far.What did Finn Balor do at WWE NXT Homecoming?During NXT Homecoming, Lexis King came out to cut a promo, disrespecting the stars of the past and claiming the brand's black and gold era to be overrated. He then addressed his rival, Myles Borne, and announced that they would be facing off in a Lights Out Match next week.However, King was then interrupted by Finn Balor, who came out to his classic 'Catch Your Breath' theme song. The veteran had the WWE Universe in the palm of his hand with his iconic hand gestures during the entrance. Taking advantage of the distraction, Myles Borne attacked Lexis King from behind. Balor then climbed up the top rope and delivered a Coup de Grace to King before celebrating with Borne and the crowd.