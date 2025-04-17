WWE may have subtly confirmed Attitude Era icon will return at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner and all eyes are on the potential surprises that might end up making headlines. WWE has confirmed a plethora of blockbuster matches for The Grandest Stage of Them All, with some of the biggest names in the industry set to appear.

Further, there are some surprise appearances speculated that might end up leaving the world in awe, elevating the excitement among fans for The Show of Shows. While some of them have been teased by the company itself, some might end up shocking the world, which has been the case in the last edition of WrestleMania as well.

WWE teased a massive return at WrestleMania recently

WWE has been promoting The Showcase of The Immortals every chance they get, and the excitement among fans has been off the charts lately. In their latest tweet, the company hyped up their fans stating that 'Mania was just three days away, with an intriguing video.

The tweet featured The Final Boss with his infamous 'countdown from three' back from his massive return at Bad Blood 2024. This certainly hints that the legendary Attitude Era star would be there to play a major role in the events that take place this weekend.

The Rock might help John Cena win his 17th world title

John Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Night Two, and his only objective is to make history with his 17th world title victory. Cena already aligned with The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber when he turned heel, and the speculations of his return at The Show of Shows have been making rounds online.

The Rock might show up at The Grandest Stage of Them All to help his new partner pick a victory against The American Nightmare and make history during the final few months of his legendary wrestling career. The Final Boss, with his appearance, could send a statement to Cody Rhodes, potentially teasing a match with the star sometime in the future.

Another Attitude Era legend could get involved in the main event of WrestleMania

While The Rock's appearance is expected to shock the world, Stone Cold Steve Austin could also end up returning, which could end up adding a major twist to the moment. During The Great One's return earlier this year, he was seen making comments over John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin's images on the production trucks, which has made people talk of the WWE Hall of Famer's potential involvement in the WrestleMania main event.

With Cena also being involved, it is being speculated that the backstage segment was featured by the company on purpose and that the WWE legend could also make his presence felt at The Show of Shows this year. A potential appearance from the legend to help Cody Rhodes win could end up adding a major twist to the storyline.

This could lead to Austin getting involved in the feud between The Rock and Rhodes in the future, helping the latter get the upper hand. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

