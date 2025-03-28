WWE may have subtly confirmed Cody Rhodes’ post-WrestleMania 41 opponent

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is preparing to headline WrestleMania 41 and defend the Undiputed Championship. The American Nightmare will face John Cena in Las Vegas, while The Rock will try to ensure his defeat. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion may have subtly confirmed Randy Orton as Rhodes’ opponent after the Show of Shows.

Randy Orton wants to be a 15-time WWE Champion

This week on SmackDown, Randy Orton entered the O2 Arena moments after Cody Rhodes began his in-ring segment. The Viper highlighted the achievements of The American Nightmare and how he turned his fate around by quitting WWE and returning as a global sensation.

Following this, The Apex Predator said that he wants to add a 15th WWE Championship to his legacy. Randy Orton noted that he would be coming for the title on Rhodes’ shoulder once the latter is done with John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Thus, there is a significant chance that The Viper will challenge The American Nightmare if he retains his title in Las Vegas.

Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes has been a match brewing for years

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have a longstanding history marked with periods of friendship as well as rivalry. The Viper formed a heel stable named The Legacy, which operated between 2008 and 2010. The Legend Killer used Rhodes and Ted DiBiase to propel himself while keeping them under his boot. Orton won the WWE Championship three times with the stable’s help.

Following The American Nightmare’s return to the Stamford-based promotion, fans were itching to see him go one-on-one against The Apex Predator. Even tonight on SmackDown, the crowd of London was demanding an RKO from The Viper while he was speaking to Rhodes.

Now that Randy Orton has voiced that he wants to face Cody Rhodes, the longtime friends may finally trade blows for the title. Backlash will be the first WWE premium live event following WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, the event will take place in St. Louis, which is Randy Orton’s home turf. Thus, Orton could be Cody’s next challenger.

Randy Orton could pass the torch to Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE Champion who has also won the Royal Rumble in 2009 and Money in the Bank in 2013. He has also been part of some of the company’s biggest factions and storylines, including his Legend Killer arc, The Evolution arc, and The Authority arc.

While Rhodes has had a successful run as the Undisputed Champion so far, he needs to overcome strong opponents to add to his legacy as a champ. So far, he has defended his title twice against AJ Styles, twice against Solo Sikoa, thrice against Kevin Owens, and once against Logan Paul.

Thus, beating Randy Orton would be the perfect passing-the-torch moment for The American Nightmare. Especially when it would come after his triumph over John Cena, giving him wins over two of the biggest WWE Superstars in history. It will be interesting to see if The Viper and Cody Rhodes collide following WrestleMania 41.

