WWE may have subtly confirmed a former Universal Champion will be back at Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most electric premium live events of the year. With two high-stakes ladder matches, a massive Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, and a brutal tag team match featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes, the card for the weekend is stacked.

Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to compete at the premium live event for an opportunity to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and earn a shot at a championship. Some massive names like CM Punk and Sami Zayn have missed out on being added to the card, which came as a shock to many. However, some of them might make interferences to steal the spotlight.

Amidst all the hype, WWE may have quietly hinted at the return of Roman Reigns. In the week leading up to MITB, WWE uploaded several of Reigns’ past matches at Money in the Bank on its official YouTube channel. This could be a subtle tease, and it has fans buzzing.

Reigns is expected to clash with Seth Rollins and his faction at SummerSlam, and this could be teased at MITB itself. Rollins is set to compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and could end up getting some help from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. However, CM Punk and Sami Zayn could drag both stars backstage to ensure that the match stays fair.

However, right when Rollins nears a MITB victory, Roman Reigns could return to exact revenge for being taken out a few weeks ago, which led to his hiatus. This could lead to a massive six-man tag team match on a stage like SummerSlam, making headlines all around the globe.

Seth Rollins addressed his upcoming appearance at WWE Money in the Bank

The MITB ladder match has always been unforgiving for everyone who has competed, and that could be the case for Rollins as well. The star addressed the brutal action in an appearance on KTLA News recently and explained what kind of punishment one has to go through in the match.

"But at the end of the day, the element of danger is extra high because the ladders are unforgiving. It is one of the wildest matches and experiences you will ever be in. I've been in a handful of them…I mean, you just steel yourself mentally, you know. This is what is going to be. You will suffer; deal with it. And so, that's part of the game, you know? And it is just about minimizing that suffering as you move forward. It's a young man's game but I'm smart. I'm hip to it. I'll figure out a way," he said.

Rollins is currently the frontrunner to win the match and the briefcase. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars at the premium live event.

