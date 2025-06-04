Seth Rollins reveals unfortunate mindset heading into Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins recently shared his mindset ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The veteran defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn last month on WWE RAW to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend.

The former champion appeared on KTLA News today and joked that Money in the Bank was a horrible match. The Visionary noted that he was well aware of the risks involved in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

"But at the end of the day, the element of danger is extra high because the ladders are unforgiving. It is one of the wildest matches and experiences you will ever be in. I've been in a handful of them," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins noted that he was prepared for the punishment he was going to take during the match and noted that a major part of the job is minimizing the pain endured in the ring.

"I mean, you just steel yourself mentally, you know. This is what is going to be. You will suffer; deal with it. And so, that's part of the game, you know? And it is just about minimizing that suffering as you move forward. It's a young man's game but I'm smart. I'm hip to it. I'll figure out a way," he added.

Seth Rollins qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by hitting Finn Balor with a Stomp on top of a steel chair last month on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio slid the chair into the ring, but it wound up costing his Judgment Day stablemate.

Vince Russo claims Seth Rollins needs to change his presentation in WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Seth Rollins needed to change his presentation after aligning with Paul Heyman on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that he would change Seth Rollins' entrance music if he were in charge. He noted that the change would help control the live crowd so Rollins could portray a heel more effectively.

"Me personally? Hell yeah! The first thing I would do if I were working there, the first thing I would do is get control back over the crowd. That’s number one. That’s the first thing I would do. Number one. And you know how you start? Stop playing stupid songs. Eliminate the sing-alongs right off the bat." [From 45:56 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see which WWE stars will win the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches this weekend.

