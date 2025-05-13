Seth Rollins undergoing major presentation change after recent heel turn needs to happen, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has kept the same presentation since turning heel at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pitched a change for The Visionary, noting that he should debut a new entrance song.
Rollins embraced his villainous side at WrestleMania 41, where he aligned with Paul Heyman. The duo was soon joined by Bron Breakker, who has been the muscle of the group. Although he is a heel, fans have continued to sing the former WWE Champion's entrance song, something that has not sat well with many.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said if he were in charge, he would get rid of Rollins' entrance song to eliminate sing-alongs from the crowd.
"Me personally? Hell yeah! The first thing I would do if I were working there, the first thing I would do is get control back over the crowd. That’s number one. That’s the first thing I would do. Number one. And you know how you start? Stop playing stupid songs. Eliminate the sing-alongs right off the bat." [From 45:56 onwards]
Seth Rollins was present on RAW last night, where he and his group were confronted by CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The Visionary will team up with Bron Breakker at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to take on Punk and Zayn.
