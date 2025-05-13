Seth Rollins undergoing major presentation change after recent heel turn needs to happen, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has kept the same presentation since turning heel at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pitched a change for The Visionary, noting that he should debut a new entrance song.

Ad

Rollins embraced his villainous side at WrestleMania 41, where he aligned with Paul Heyman. The duo was soon joined by Bron Breakker, who has been the muscle of the group. Although he is a heel, fans have continued to sing the former WWE Champion's entrance song, something that has not sat well with many.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said if he were in charge, he would get rid of Rollins' entrance song to eliminate sing-alongs from the crowd.

Ad

Trending

"Me personally? Hell yeah! The first thing I would do if I were working there, the first thing I would do is get control back over the crowd. That’s number one. That’s the first thing I would do. Number one. And you know how you start? Stop playing stupid songs. Eliminate the sing-alongs right off the bat." [From 45:56 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Seth Rollins was present on RAW last night, where he and his group were confronted by CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The Visionary will team up with Bron Breakker at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to take on Punk and Zayn.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More