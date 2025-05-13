  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Seth Rollins undergoing major presentation change after recent heel turn needs to happen, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins undergoing major presentation change after recent heel turn needs to happen, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified May 13, 2025 09:23 GMT
Seth Rollins recently turned heel! (Image from WWE.com)
Seth Rollins turned heel at WrestleMania 41 (Image from wwe.com)

Seth Rollins has kept the same presentation since turning heel at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pitched a change for The Visionary, noting that he should debut a new entrance song.

Ad

Rollins embraced his villainous side at WrestleMania 41, where he aligned with Paul Heyman. The duo was soon joined by Bron Breakker, who has been the muscle of the group. Although he is a heel, fans have continued to sing the former WWE Champion's entrance song, something that has not sat well with many.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said if he were in charge, he would get rid of Rollins' entrance song to eliminate sing-alongs from the crowd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Me personally? Hell yeah! The first thing I would do if I were working there, the first thing I would do is get control back over the crowd. That’s number one. That’s the first thing I would do. Number one. And you know how you start? Stop playing stupid songs. Eliminate the sing-alongs right off the bat." [From 45:56 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Seth Rollins was present on RAW last night, where he and his group were confronted by CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The Visionary will team up with Bron Breakker at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to take on Punk and Zayn.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications