Seth Rollins claims major WWE match is "horrible"

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins revealed his true feelings about the Money in the Bank match. The Visionary will be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE this Saturday night.

Ad

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch appeared on KTLA News today to promote Money in the Bank. During the conversation, the former World Heavyweight Champion hilariously claimed that the ladder matches were horrible and noted that the winners of the bouts earned a future title shot.

"Money in the Bank? Oh man, it's a horrible match. No, I'm involved in it, but there are two Money in the Bank ladder matches that will take place this Saturday. So as you see, the briefcase hanging above the ring, you have to scale the ladder, retrieve the briefcase, inside the briefcase is a contract where you can cash it in to get a championship match at any time in a calendar year," he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Seth Rollins is aligned with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. Becky Lynch will be challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

Former WWE writer questions why Seth Rollins is in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently questioned why Seth Rollins qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend.

Ad

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered why the company booked Rollins in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He suggested WWE should have included Bron Breakker and Bronson in the match as well to tease a potential betrayal.

"Then the question is, why is Rollins in the Money in the Bank? The only way it makes sense is if either Reed or Breakker were in there as well. So now the question is, are they gonna win or are they gonna go into business for themselves? That is so simple and so elementary, but neither one of those guys is in. So Seth Rollins needs to win Money in the Bank," the veteran said. [From 32:22 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Rollins won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2014 and cashed in at WrestleMania 31 to become champion. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar wins the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More