WWE may have subtly confirmed on RAW that Penta won't win the Intercontinental Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night and it featured Penta battling Finn Balor. The two had a fantastic match, but it ended in chaos again, thanks to interference from The Judgment Day and Bron Breakker.

When it was all said and done, former AEW star Penta stood tall on WWE RAW, leveling Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and Bron Breakker. Finn Balor was left to retreat. While Penta standing tall made for a good moment, it might also be subtle confirmation that he won't win this weekend.

Penta is set to battle Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. While all four men are talented, many want to see Penta victorious. Sadly, he may have stood tall to trick fans into thinking he can win this weekend.

It is a common trope in wrestling. Whoever stands tall on the go-home show ahead of a major match at a WWE Premium Live Event then loses. It is a tale as old as time, basically, and a trope that has been done to death in pro wrestling.

Of course, it doesn't always happen, as that would be far too predictable. Still, it happens often enough that fans have caught onto it and unfortunately, Penta may fall victim to this trope over the weekend.

One of the members of The Judgment Day could win the WWE gold

If Penta doesn't win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, that narrows things down a bit. It means the only possible winners of the bout become Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew could conceivably win the match and retain his gold, however many believe he will receive a main event push this year. If that is indeed the plan, then him holding onto the mid-card belt makes no sense. So, Bron will probably not win either.

This means a member of The Judgment Day could become the next Intercontinental Champion. In the case of Finn Balor, The Prince has held the belt before, so it would make sense if he captures it again. Plus, he hasn't held singles gold in years.

For Dominik Mysterio, the Intercontinental Championship would be his first singles title on the main roster. Given how popular of a character he has become, it is almost surprising Dirty Dom hasn't won a mid-card title on RAW or SmackDown yet. That could change this weekend, however. Any of the four could leave champion, but The Judgment Day members may have the best shot.

