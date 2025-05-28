WWE may have subtly confirmed two stars will leave The Judgment Day

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan make her return. Upon her arrival, she confronted Dominik Mysterio, who was interacting with Roxanne Perez backstage. Later, an argument between Raquel Rodriguez and the former NXT Women's Champion cost Morgan her match.
A frustrated Liv Morgan confronted The Judgment Day backstage and expressed dissatisfaction with Big Mami Cool. Amid this, there is speculation that WWE may have subtly confirmed that Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will leave the villainous faction soon.
Liv Morgan is unhappy with her Judgment Day teammates
The Miracle Kid's issues with The Judgment Day are increasing with each passing week. Hence, she may be looking to leave the group. Meanwhile, Dominik, who is the on-screen boyfriend of Morgan, may exit the stable along with her to prove his loyalty. "Dirty" Dom may want to show that he will remain with the Women's Tag Team Champion in any scenario.
Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are not on the same page
Things between Finn Balor and Dominik aren't running smoothly. In the main event of the latest edition of RAW, the actions of "Dirty" Dom accidentally cost the former Universal Champion a Money in the Bank qualifying match.
The Prince is displeased with his stablemate since he pinned him to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Hence, Dominik may want to part ways with the stable, along with Morgan, and engage in a feud with Balor.
Finn Balor could finally become the faction's leader
With Morgan and Dominik facing constant issues within the faction, they might leave The Judgment Day in the coming months. This move might lead to Finn Balor finally becoming the leader of the faction.
Balor is an original member of The Judgment Day and wants to become the group's undisputed leader. Morgan and "Dirty" Dom's departure might allow the creative team to move in that direction.
As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen how the storyline unfolds in the coming months and how WWE books the villainous faction following Morgan's return.
WWE could be planning a major babyface turn for a member of The Judgment Day
On the latest edition of Q&A with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes reported that Liv Morgan was moving towards a babyface turn in WWE.
The wrestling insider predicted that SummerSlam 2025 could be the ideal location for the Women's Tag Team Champion's rumored turn.
"I think Liv's going that babyface route. It may take a while. The whole thing with Liv and Dom really took off last year at SummerSlam. So, I could see them doing a tease all the way through and then have a culmination at this year's SummerSlam, some kind of break up, or maybe they both turn, but I do think there's something going in Liv's direction towards that babyface role."
For those unaware, this year's Biggest Party of the Summer is set to take place on two nights, similar to WrestleMania. SummerSlam will be broadcast live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 2 and August 3. Hence, WWE has the opportunity to plan something big for Morgan's potential babyface turn at the grand event.