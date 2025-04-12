WWE may have subtly confirmed the unfortunate truth about Roman Reigns' future

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is gearing up to enter his 10th WrestleMania main event this year. The 39-year-old will take on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. All three superstars are well-rounded when they step foot inside the ring. They have had extended world title reigns in the past and have also defeated some of the biggest names in the industry. This makes it extremely difficult for fans to pick a clear winner.

However, ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE may have subtly confirmed the truth about Roman Reigns’ future in the promotion. The Stamford-based company will host the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event after 'Mania on May 10. However, the OTC is not announced for the show.

This seemingly confirms that Reigns may take time off after The Show of Shows and will not compete at Backlash. Furthermore, WWE recently released the first official poster of the Clash in Paris PLE, featuring top stars such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, and more. However, the Undisputed Tribal Chief was not on the poster, indicating that The Head of The Table would miss that show as well.

However, Roman Reigns is rumored to compete at the 2025 SummerSlam, as The Biggest Party of The Summer is set to be a two-night event this year. It will take place on August 02 and 03 in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the Clash in Paris event will take place on August 31 in France. After compiling all the evidence, it seems that the Original Tribal Chief will only compete at selective PLEs moving forward, continuing his part-time run.

That said, the analysis above is merely speculative at this point.

Roman Reigns might suffer a shocking betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Triple Threat bout featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns is set to be spectacular, and things are bound to get chaotic. With three of the biggest superstars of the Stamford-based promotion battling inside the squared circle, it’s almost impossible to predict a clear winner.

Experts feel that Paul Heyman will play a key role in the outcome of the much-awaited clash of titans. The Triple H-led creative team laid the foundation when The Wiseman denied taking orders from his Tribal Chief and accepted to be in CM Punk’s corner in Las Vegas to repay the favor he owed his best friend.

Things got more interesting in the latest episode of RAW when Seth Rollins spared the 59-year-old after taking out CM Punk with his signature Stomp and told The Wiseman that the veteran now owed him a favor, creating an interesting scenario.

In a shocking turn of events, Paul Heyman could turn heel at 'Mania, betraying Reigns and Punk and joining forces with Seth, helping The Visionary win the match.

The WWE Hall of Famer teaming up with The Architect is one of the most speculated conclusions to the Triple Threat bout. However, the abovementioned angle is hypothetical, and it will be interesting to see how this saga ultimately unfolds at The Show of Shows.

