WWE may have subtly confirmed the winner of Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is set to be defended in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41. The champion Bron Breakker is set to face Finn Balor, Dominik Mysetrio, and Penta at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the excitement among fans for their match is off the charts.

WWE has been teasing a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship for a long time. The Fatal Four-way was made official this week on the blue brand, and the potential outcomes have been making rounds online. With some of the biggest names in the industry set to collide, it is hard to predict who will walk out of the Show of Shows as the champion.

WWE might have confirmed the winner of the Fatal Four-way match

While there are no reports to tease the winner of the title match, WWE may have subtly confirmed the winner. Over the past few weeks, numerous singles matches between these stars have occurred, the outcomes of which have formed a pattern, and fans have drawn a massive conclusion.

Finn Balor has pinned Penta on RAW, making headlines all around the world. Bron Breakker pinned the former Universal Champion a few weeks ago when Balor challenged Bron for the Intercontinental Championship. Penta has pinned Dominik Mysterio a few weeks ago in a singles match.

This shows that Balor, Breakker, and Penta have all pinned one of the stars of the Fatal Four-way match over the last few weeks. However, Dominik Mysterio has not pinned anyone lately. This turns out to be a massive tease that WWE could have kept Mysterio pinning one of the stars for WrestleMania 41.

Dominik Mysterio could pin one of these names to clinch a massive Intercontinental Championship victory at the Show of Shows.

Dominik Mysterio might pin Finn Balor

There has been a lot of tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, beginning in January after JD McDonagh got injured during a tag team match. Mysterio has been trying to find a new member for Judgment Day until McDonagh comes back, but the self-proclaimed leader of the faction, Finn Balor, has been trying to avoid that.

While the tensions between both men continue to heat up, WWE could feature Mysterio pinning Balor at the Grandest Stage of Them All to finally take Balor out of Judgment Day and the new Intercontinental Champion claiming the leader's spot in the faction.

Liv Morgan to help her boyfriend win the title?

While Dominik Mysterio winning the Intercontinental Championship is possible, Liv Morgan getting involved in the match could be the plan. The former Women's Champion could distract and attack Finn Balor to help Mysterio pin the star and become the new champion.

This could lead to Balor turning face and leaving the faction, potentially aligning with Breakker and Penta to take down the entire Judgment Day. Time will tell what WWE has in store for these stars at WrestleMania 41.

