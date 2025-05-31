WWE may have subtly leaked the result of John Cena and Logan Paul vs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank

The WWE stage is set for the much-anticipated tag team match between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul at the upcoming 2025 Money in the Bank. The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw a major segment featuring all four superstars in the main event. Surprisingly, the Stamford-based promotion may have subtly leaked the outcome of the tag contest as well, dropping a major hint on the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes appeared in the ring with 20 minutes left of the SmackDown, where he reflected on his WrestleMania loss against John Cena. He also mentioned The Rock before finally calling his tag team partner for MITB, Jey Uso. Following this, Cena came out and called Rhodes and Uso wannabes, welcoming his tag partner, Logan Paul, as a surprise.

However, during the segment, Logan Paul and John Cena had a brief disagreement and a face-off. The YouTube sensation shoved the Last Real Champion, who was trying to leave the ring, while Paul wanted to brawl. Though a slugfest broke out, Rhodes and Uso got the last laugh. The show went off-air with Jey and Cody lifting the championships.

The tension between Logan Paul and John Cena could serve as a weak link during their 2025 Money in the Bank tag team contest, and the Maverick and the Leader of the Cenation might have disagreements during the match. In the realm of possibilities, taking advantage of John and Logan’s tension, Rhodes and Uso could end up beating them and stand tall at MITB.

Therefore, this win would open multiple possibilities, from Cody Rhodes securing his title shot to a potential singles bout between Logan Paul and John Cena for a future event.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. The pitched outcome is a mere analysis on the basis of the current storyline development, which may alter at any time.

John Cena reveals the real reason why he is retiring from WWE

While speaking to Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie’s Place on ESPN, John Cena opened up on why he has chosen to step away from in-ring competition this year. The Last Real Champion revealed that lately, he has discovered that he was unable to lift the weight that he used to lift earlier.

Furthermore, Cena spoke similarly about his in-ring ability and how his pro wrestling skills are also in decline, and this chapter of his life must come to an end now.

"I can't do even do these lifts anymore because my body's so beat up. So, as soon as I got through that jagged pill of like, 'Oh man, I'm never gonna overhead press 375 pounds ever again. But let's work to see what best I can for today is.' You know, it's a very similar course to WWE. My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not gonna run right, my partner is not gonna run right, and our relationship isn't gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it's time to close this chapter. I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don't feel more at home, besides in the arms of my wife, than I do on a canvas," Cena said.

It will be interesting to see how the tag team match featuring John Cena will unfold at Money in the Bank 2025.

