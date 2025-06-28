WWE may have subtly leaked result of John Cena vs. CM Punk? Analysing the potential Night of Champions outcome

The WWE Universe is just hours away from the 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The card is stacked with several explosive matches that promise chaos inside the squared circle. The night's main attraction, however, would be the final encounter between arch-rivals CM Punk and John Cena.

Ad

The Best in the World and The Cenation Leader share a Hall of Fame-worthy rivalry as they have shared the ring multiple times throughout their careers. 2011 marked the peak in their rivalry. The go-home edition of SmackDown, ahead of NOC, saw the final face-off between Punk and Cena.

Retaliating to Cena’s pipebomb last week, CM Punk dressed up as The Franchise Player's old "Dr. of Thuganomics" persona and took multiple digs at the Last Real Champion. While anything could happen in the match, with the segment last night, WWE may have confirmed that John Cena would pick a win at Night of Champions 2025, as Punk visibly gained the upper hand.

Ad

Trending

It’s been a long-standing tradition in the Stamford-based company that the one who gains the momentum on the go-home shows ends up losing at PLE.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, Punk winning right now may not be as well-received by the fans as Cena continuing his reign. Meanwhile, Cena is still midway in his retirement tour, and his ongoing feud against Cody Rhodes hasn't come to a satisfactory conclusion. Cena holding on to the gold would pave the way for a much-anticipated rematch against The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2025.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ad

CM Punk issues apology ahead of his WWE match against John Cena

A few years back, Punk made a controversial tweet about Saudi Arabia, which gained him massive heat. Now, he will compete in his first-ever match in the Kingdom at Night of Champions 2025.

During the kick-off show, The Second City Saint was booed before he clarified the incident and told the fans his tweet was directed towards The Miz, not any other individual. He ended by apologizing to the fans for his past comments.

Ad

"This guy wants me to apologize to him for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago. Listen, it legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up, and I was crabby, and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz. I apologized to The Miz, and Mohammed, I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia," Punk said.

It will be interesting to see how the Cena-Punk Undisputed WWE Title bout plays out at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!