WWE may have subtly leaked Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam 2025 match? Analysing the hint

The anticipation for Roman Reigns’ WWE return has peaked as SummerSlam 2025 is right around the corner. Recent reports suggest the OTC could return soon and start the build for a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief would likely go after Seth Rollins and his heel faction for sending him packing at WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41.

However, Triple H may have subtly leaked Roman Reigns’ potential match-up at SummerSlam 2025. The OTC could go all-in in a war against Seth Rollins and his heel group in a six-man tag team bout, teaming up with LA Knight and CM Punk, who have been competing and struggling against the heel stable lately. Knight and Punk could work together and need one more member to go up against three powerhouses, and Reigns might be the perfect candidate.

Roman will likely keep himself away from the singles action as it would increase the risks of sustaining an injury, which could cause a long in-ring break that he can’t afford as he is set to film his upcoming Hollywood movie, Street Fighter.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone

In an appearance on The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that Roman Reigns may not return alone and would bring along some backup to continue his feud against Seth Rollins and his heel crew.

"I don’t know where it’s going. I think it’s going to go for a while with this whole Wiseman thing. And maybe Roman Reigns coming back, is going to bring some boys with him and start with The Wiseman. I mean, it’s wide open right now."

With anticipation rising each passing week, it will be interesting to see whether Roman Reigns makes his much-awaited return to World Wrestling Entertainment and gets his revenge on his former Shield brother anytime soon.

